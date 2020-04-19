Poh Scared The Chiffon Cake Out Of Us Again In Chaotic MasterChef Challenge

Poh Ling Yeow has once again succeeded in scaring the living daylights out of us, while simultaneously making us feel very hungry.

In MasterChef: Back To Win's first elimination of the season, the 24 contestants were greeted with a mystery gift on their benches, wrapped up with a Union Jack bow.

The ominous souvenirs were left behind by Gordon Ramsay and, while Ben Milbourne very optimistically guessed they'd scored tickets to London, the presents were soon revealed to be something much more sinister.

Unwrapping their tiny mystery boxes, the contestants unwrapped the equivalent of receiving socks at Christmas -- a kitchen timer with 90 minutes on the clock.

"Yes, it is the gift of time," judge Mel Leong confirmed.

But while there was plenty of whooping and sighs of relief that they'd have a whole hour and a half to cook, Jock Zonfrillo quickly clarified the actual rules of the cursed, mathematical challenge.

"Gordon's left you with 90 minutes to cook with," said Jock, which makes Chef Ramsay sound like he's some kind of Dr. Who Time Lord.

"It sounds like a lot but it's a two-round challenge," he added, explaining that contestants would again have to show off their culinary skills and their counting skills.

The Scottish chef went on to describe the rules of a challenge that would invariably reward (or punish) the risk takers in the group -- they had to decide how much of the 90 minutes to use up, and how many precious minutes to save as insurance, if their dish failed to impress and they had to cook in the second round.

While the sensible cooks all aimed for a 45/45 split -- there was one person in the room that wasn't about to play it safe.

"This challenge is all about time and I am thinking about making a big risk in this first round," Poh explained.

"I am a massive risk taker, I used to do this in Season 1 and I’m doing it again," she laughed.

"You can’t run away from your nature."

Poh told 10 daily ahead of filming this season that she's always been fiercely independent in challenges, usually making a concerted effort to go against the grain.

"I do check out what everyone’s doing and I’ll try and do something that everyone’s not doing," she told us.

Poh was certainly the only one in the MasterChef kitchen who decided to back themselves and execute one perfect cook, instead of two potential mediocre sessions on the clock.

It's not the first time in the last week that Poh's raised our blood pressure (the abacus beans, the orange almond tart shells) but we all need to remember to trust Poh's process and that, behind that chaotic energy, there's always a masterpiece.

She announced to a very concerned looking Andy Allen, joined by Jock, that she'd be creating a strawberry and lychee chiffon cake, a dessert she usually spends more like 3-4 hours on.

"You're going the whole hog?" said Jock in disbelief. "You do realise you’ve painted yourself into a corner here? If this doesn’t work..."

“I’m really screwed," replied Poh.

"No, you’re out," said Jock, reminding us all that this was no invention test -- it was the challenge that would send the first Back To Win contestant home.

At that point, we wanted to yell at Jock and Andy to stop wasting Poh's time and psyching her out so she could get that cake in the oven, collect edible flowers from the garden, blast chill the cake so it was cool enough to ice, ice the cake and then decorate.

As Poh continued to execute these steps, contestants around her marched up to the judges with their 30, 35, 40 minute dishes with Laura Sharrad, Simon Toohey and Ben Milbourne all scoring one-way tickets to the gantry for their impressive efforts.

The rest of the group had to wait until they found out whether their dish would save them from elimination or land them in the bottom five cooking in the second round.

And what else was there to do while everyone was waiting? Watch Poh frantically pace and re-think how many minutes she'd need to deal with the chiffon cake once it came out of the blast chiller.

"Okay, so, what are you doing?" Khanh asked her as he and Chris approached her bench.

Poh rattled off her to-do list, adding that it was "quite a lot, actually" before Khanh nervously laughed and the entire room wondered if they'd be farewelling the competition's favourite so early on.

At this point, we'd like to argue that Poh should have been awarded some kind of bonus time because she had 26 pairs of eyes on her as she sliced open her steaming chiffon cake.

What happened next was like watching a skilled surgeon at work as Poh expertly iced her cake, dressed it with strawberries and strategically sprinkled edible flowers on top.

Hitting her kitchen timer with a full six minutes to spare, Poh jumped up and down in excitement, not once letting the stress fully take over.

"You don't do things by halves, do you?" Mel observed.

After tasting, Jock noted the cake was "perfectly cooked, light, airy" adding that it was a "gutsy move" for Poh to use 84 whole minutes.

While it didn't score Poh an immediate trip to the gantry, the joyful dessert was still clearly a tasty fave and she avoided landing in the bottom five, escaping the second round cook.

Although, we're pretty sure if she can turn out a chiffon cake in 84 minutes, she'd probably whip up something completely delicious with just six.

