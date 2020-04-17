Bindi Irwin Dropped A Sneak Peek Of Her Wedding Special And We're Already Crying

Bindi Irwin has released a sneak peek of her wedding to Chandler Powell ahead of it airing in the US this weekend.

In what will undoubtedly have viewers reaching for the tissues, the 1-hour special, which will take us behind the scenes of Bindi and Chandler's nuptials, is set to air over the weekend on Animal Planet in the US.

Aussie fans of the Irwin fam will, unfortunately, have to wait until July for it to reach our shores.

“We’re sharing every beautiful, challenging and special moment with you during this episode,” she wrote alongside the brief clip announcing the special.

“I already have happy tears.”

Until then, Bindi has gifted us will some never before seen snaps from her special day, which was originally meant to take place April 4 but was secretly moved to March 25, just hours before restrictions came into effect in Australia which now limits just five people to be present at a wedding.

Sharing a trailer of the wedding special, fans are already emotional in anticipation, with the clip showing various snippets of Bindi's dad, the beloved Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, as well as her younger brother Robert, 16, walking her down the aisle.

“To have that role to walk her down the aisle, it means so much,” he told the audience while welling up with emotion.

In another tearjerker moment, Terri Irwin tells the audience that she thinks late dad Steve Irwin would "be proud".

“I know that Steve would be proud and pretty sure he’d be crying,” she says.

The special will reportedly feature several clips of Steve, along with showing the sweet ways in which Bindi and her family paid homage to him during the special day.

"Where we got married was such a special place to dad,” Bindi told People of the garden at the Australia Zoo. “It’s a beautiful little area where he had filmed for many years. It felt really wonderful and just meant to be.”

“We had dad’s picture with his dog Sui blown up on an easel,” Bindi said. “So mom and Robert were standing right next to dad as we exchanged vows. We had a candle-lighting ceremony for him, and it really felt like he was there with us. It was a lovely moment of peace and happiness.”

US fans can catch the nuptials on CRIKEY! IT'S THE IRWINS: BINDI'S WEDDING, airing on Animal Planet Saturday at 8 pm ET, while Bindi said Aussies can catch the special on July 18.

Image: Animal Planet