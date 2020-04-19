'I Felt A Little Bit Beaten': Lynton Tapp Went From The Top Three To Fighting For His Place In The MasterChef Kitchen

No one wants to be the first one eliminated from the MasterChef kitchen, especially the 24 returning chefs competing on Back To Win.

In the same week the returning contestants were introduced to the three new judges, while also being thrown straight into the deep end with guest Gordon Ramsay at the helm.

For a handful of the chefs it hasn't been long between their original season and Back To Win, so easing back into the groove of sprinting from their workbench to the pantry, having that enormous clock hanging over their heads and people shouting from the gantry would be like second nature.

For Lynton, he arrived in Season 5 a completely different man to the one he is now.

"I think the average age of this season has probably increased by about 10 years," he said with a laugh.

In his first season Lynton said he was "completely unencumbered by life", arriving back from a year in the USA he had his whole life in a backpack. This time around, married and dad to Atticus, Lynton had years of experience behind him.

Speaking to 10 daily over the phone after his elimination, Lynton said the panic about not knowing what to cook or what would happen next had "gone right out the window".

"We could focus a lot more on being in the moment and enjoying the process," he said, adding, "Having that experience and the food knowledge to back all of us up, it was a great opportunity."

And because each of the chefs have that experience, this time around the show isn't holding any punches. In the very first week the judges explained that there would be only one immunity pin, handed out in the very first episode to Dani Venn.

The other twist: each week only one chef would be able to cook their way out of elimination.

That second fact meant that this week Lynton saw himself standing alongside Callum Hann and Sarah Clare as the top three of the week, fighting for immunity.

Just a day later, Lynton and Sarah were wearing their black aprons, once again fighting but this time for their spot in the competition.

"Of course I have a massive pang of disappointment for leaving so early," Lynton admitted, "To be completely honest I felt like I was just warming up."

"It makes great TV though," he said with another hearty laugh before thinking for a moment. "To answer your question, it is demoralising to win but end up in an elimination. I felt a little bit beaten."

Heading into the elimination, each chef was given 90 minutes on a stopwatch to cook a dish of their choosing. They could take as much or as little time as they wanted, but the catch was that the chefs with the weakest dishes at the end of that round would have to cook again -- using the time remaining on their stopwatch.

"There was probably three different ways to approach it," Lynton said, "get something out as quick as you can, juggling in the middle like 'I'll allow myself 40-50 minutes to get something nice up and in the worst case scenario I've got the same amount to do it all again'.

"The third option is like, 'I'm going all-in. I need all 90 minutes to get my dish up,'" he said, calling option three a "make or break moment".

Choosing the second option, Lynton cooked twice, with an almost even split of time between two rounds. Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be and the judges sadly sent him home.

"Over the course of the 90 minutes, I'm still extremely proud of what I did," he said before he began listing the elements he was able to execute in the time allowed.

"I made a stock, pickled mussels, broke down a fish, made a ginger oil, made a smoked butter, made a beurre monté, fried mushrooms and I made a finger lime and ginger dressing," he said.

And that was just the first half of the challenge.

Looking back, Lynton said he'd "do a couple of things differently" but wouldn't make any radical changes to how the cook went. "I'd still do the dishes I made, but they'd be refined," he said.

Having to be the first to farewell the MasterChef kitchen, Lynton said was extremely difficult.

"I desperately wanted to be there. I love what I do and MasterChef is the personification and the number one example of cooking TV in the world, I think.

"I really, really wanted to be a part of it for a lot longer."

Though he admitted it was difficult to leave and he wished he had more time to "wallow in bed and not get out and think 'how did this happen?'", he joked that he's finally stopped waking up in cold sweats.

"I was unlucky to leave, but extremely lucky to come back to my very loving, caring and gorgeous wife and son. I was coming back to a primary carer role and when you've got a baby that young -- or kids in general -- there's no time for self-indulgence."

Slotting right back into caring for baby Atticus, the stay-at-home dad began to experiment with posting videos of him and his son cooking on social media.

In place of the clean-cut, dapper gent we saw competing in the kitchen, Lynton is now proudly brandishing what he called his "iso beard", something he wasn't expecting to be so divisive.

"You have no idea how controversial a beard is.... and not doing your hair! It's so polarising. I get messages of love and hate constantly," he said laughing.

"I'm reveling in it. I'm really happy with where I am now... We're having fun making out online cooking clips together, keeping us busy through isolation," he said of his young but engaged cooking companion often strapped to his front.

Like the young man that first wandered into the MasterChef kitchen in Season 5, Lynton is once again unencumbered by expectations, feeling a complete sense of freedom to create videos that speak to foods he wants to create.

Though the two worlds he's most passionate about -- food and media -- have been hit, he remains optimistic. "I'm going to focus on my online videos and at the moment I'm working on a plan to get into the baby industry," he said.

"So it's probably time to do my hair, put on some nice clothes and have a shave."

Good news for Lynton, bad news for those of us on the right side of history (pro beard).

