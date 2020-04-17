Chris Brown Reveals How He And Julia Morris Keep From Cracking Up During Live TV

For the next six weeks, Dr Chris Brown and Lady Julia Morris are bringing Sunday Night Takeaway Reheated... on Saturdays.

Sure, the show is called Sunday Night Takeaway Reheated but the best thing about takeaway is that you can eat it whenever you want.

The dynamic duo are bringing back the best bits of their Sunday Night Takeaway series, with the pair now appearing via their own loungerooms with a bevy of special guests to liven up your Saturdays.

Across their time together on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here and Sunday Night Takeaway, Dr Chris and Lady Julia are very used to working on live TV -- including the risks involved in unanticipated moments that may arise.

"Those moments are really the reason why you do live TV," Chris told 10 daily.

"In Africa we've had venomous snakes and scorpions wander onto our set during a live show, we’ve had thunderstorms that have shut us down, celebrities walk off shows but Takeaway really provided a new moment when Julia was run over by a plane on live TV."

Part of the reason why the pair are such a strong duo is that neither takes themselves seriously -- at all. Their antics range from razor-sharp to outrageous slapstick. Almost annually a compilation of Julia's intros to I'm A Celeb goes viral. It's a wonder the pair don't crack up throughout the show.

"We do lose it," Chris assured us, "mostly in the ad breaks at the disbelief over how we got away with an unplanned moment.

Though the shows are live the pair do rehearse, but Chris admitted he may hold a few things back from his co-host just to get a genuine reaction from her when the cameras are rolling.

"We now know each other so well that we know exactly how to hold things back from each other and unleash them in the moment," he said, adding, "my attempts at dancing usually do it."

When Takeaway first aired last year, the show's generous spirit and ability to highlight everyday Aussies who are heroes in their own communities definitely brought the feels -- and now as everyone is dealing with isolation, Reheated arrives as the perfect salve.

For Dr Chris, his "iso life" fluxes between "trying to answer life's biggest questions" and the mayhem of working in the vet clinic.

"We're no longer seeing owners with their animals so I have a lot of one-way conversations with the animals themselves," he said.

To see more of Chris and Julia you can catch Sunday Night Takeaway Reheated at 6pm on Network 10 and 10 Play.