'You Never Know What You're Going To Come Up Against': Keisha Castle-Hughes Joins FBI: Most Wanted

In 2004 Keisha Castle-Hughes became the youngest person to be nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her role in Whale Rider.

The Aussie-born actor was raised in New Zealand and following her meteoric rise to stardom, she appeared in films like Hey, Hey It's Esther Blueburger and Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

She then had roles on The Walking Dead and Roadies before joining the cast of HBO's Game of Thrones in Season 5 where she played Obara Sand.

Castle-Hughes then appeared briefly in Dick Wolf's FBI series, setting up her character Hana Gibson which would later appear in the spin-off set to air on Network 10, FBI: Most Wanted.

Admitting that she loves the FBI universe, Castle-Hughes said, "There's so much at stake. Every episode is really different. You never know what you're going to come up against.

"The thing is...within the FBI universe, you're always rooting for the good guys to win," she added.

Following FBI's Fugitive Task Force hunting criminals on the most wanted list, Castle-Hughes stars alongside another Aussie actor, Julian McMahon, as well as Roxy Sternberg, Kellan Lutz and Nathaniel Arcand.

McMahon stars as FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix who leads his team of experts as a "mobile undercover unit", pursuing criminals who have so far been able to evade other arms of the law.

"Hana is an FBI analyst," Castle-Hughes explained, "she is a master of data mining and social engineering.

"There were parts about her, when I was first brought into this world, that I thought, 'This is someone that I really want to play.' She has the smarts but also doesn't take herself too seriously."

Like Castle-Hughes, Hana's mother is Māori, which the actor said "was a really lovely nod to my own personal heritage".

"[It's] a very exciting moment for me, you know, to play someone on television that has the same heritage as me," Castle-Hughes added.

Playing a character that's "super confident in her abilities", Castle-Hughes admitted Hana could be read "as maybe a little arrogant".

"She's quite young and she's, you know, she's in a pretty high position at a really young age. But also, she kind of manages to get away with it because she's quite charming and has a good sense of humour," she added.

Being part of the elite task force, Castle-Hughes said she, like many of us, is fascinated by true crime stories, "and understanding how the inner workings of something that feels so far away works".

"This is a really cool insight into how the FBI has different task forces and the different jobs that federal agents have across the board," she added.

"These fugitives that end up on the Most Wanted list have done pretty heinous things," she said.

"It's really high stakes. I think that's what will keep the audiences engaged."

FBI: Most Wanted premieres Sunday, April 19 at 9pm on Network 10 and WIN Network.