The Most Cooked Tiger King Related Items You Can Actually Buy

Tiger King fever has truly taken over the world, and these ridiculous items prove just that.

From Joe Exotic scented candles (???) to the fabulous pink sequinned dress shirt he famously wore on the docuseries, you'd be hard pressed to find any sort of item online -- whether it be tiger-related or not -- that isn't emblazoned with the face of the eccentric Oklahoman zoo keeper or his one of his popular quotes.

But the smorgasbord of merchandise isn't just limited to Joe Exotic fans -- those who are partial to the divisive Big Cat Rescue's Carole Baskin can also purchase an array of Carole-related tote bags and more.

Check out below to see just a fraction of wild Tiger King items you can literally buy right now, because we all have nothing better to do.

Happy shopping, friends!!

Joe Exotic Birthday Card

Can't find the right thing to say on your pal's birthday in those basic, run-of-the-mill, bland newsagency cards? Show the Tiger King in your life your appreciation for them on their special day with this amazing cartoon-style Joe Exotic birthday card.

Available on Etsy,

Joe Exotic Scented Candles

If you're wondering WTF a Joe Exotic scented candle would smell like, the website describes it as "Smells like like a fresh cut mullet, raw meat, AK-47's and I saw the tiger and the tiger saw a man," which is... different.

In all seriousness, though, the candle is apparently leather and exotic fruit-scented.

Available on Amazon.

Joe Exotic Mugshot Socks

As we ease into winter, what better way to keep those trotters warm than with these gorgeous socks featuring Joe Exotic's mugshot???

Available on Etsy

Carole Baskin Mug

Enjoy your morning cuppa with this funky Carole Baskin coffee cup branded with an image of the big cat queen and the punny phrase “Got 99 tigers, fed my husband to one”. They've also got mugs with "Good morning cool cats and kittens!" and "Felt cute, might feed my husband to the tigers later IDK" on them. Cute!

Available on GreyLines.

Tiger King Puzzles

Isolation is the perfect time to test your puzzle assembling skills, so look no further than his amazing 3 pack from Uncle Reco! It comes with a puzzle featuring Joe Exotic and a tiger, that disturbing photo of Carole and her latest husband on a leash, plus that dude who was shown randomly riding a jet ski, for some reason.

Available on UnceReco

Joe Exotic's Pink Sequinned Shirt

Apparently bought at the GW Zoo that Joe formerly owned, this iconic item of clothing, of which Joe can be seen wearing in the Netflix series, was purchased directly from Jeff Lowe after being left over from when Joe left the Zoo.

It might cost you a bit, however, seeing as bidding is currently at US $4100.

Available on eBay

Joe Exotic Throw Blanket

The perfect gift for any Tiger King obsessed friend in your life, this seller has also pretty much every variation of Joe Exotic-themed blankets you could dream of, if that's your thing.

Available on RedBubble

Stay Exotic T-Shirt

This saucy shirt features the iconic image of a shirtless Joe Exotic and his two ex-husbands, Travis Maldonato (RIP) and John Finlay. Shut up and take my money!!!

Available on eBay

Exotic Tiger Queen Tote Bag

Another one for all the fans of "that b*tch" Carole Baskin, this lightweight cotton tote bag is perfect for that quick trip to Coles when you need to stock up on iso snacks again. It features a digitally-printed drawing of the big cat enthusiast riding her infamous bicycle next to one of her rescue tigers.

Available on RedBubble.

