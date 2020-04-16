'It Shook Me To My Core': Sarah Clare Talked Us Through That Insane Gordon Ramsay Challenge

Despite the MasterChef: Back To Win judges repeatedly telling the contestants how lucky they were to cook with Gordon Ramsay, his final challenge of the week was anything but a cake walk.

Callum Hann, Lynton Tapp and Sarah Clare won the previous night's group challenge but instead of putting their feet up, their reward was attempting to keep up with Gordon as he whizzed through a recipe of his own that he's perfected over the years.

After scaring the trio into thinking they were making a chocolate souffle, Gordon declared they were making something that, honestly, sounded much more difficult than the dessert -- a potato-crusted Murray cod served with a vegetable minestrone and macadamia puree.

We gave Sarah a call to get an idea of just how terrifying it was to keep up with one of the world's best -- and bossiest -- chefs, and having to finish the challenge within just ten seconds of Gordon.

"It shook me to my core," laughed Sarah Clare.

"It was the weirdest thing, I just made so many mistakes that I would never make," she added.

Frustratingly, while Sarah struggled to fillet her cod, it's a task that she does nearly every day.

"Alright, so I had to fillet a fish -- I know how to do that, I go fishing every day, I fillet fish so much! But you're not thinking like that, you're trying to mirror what Gordon Ramsay's doing for some stupid reason," she said.

The 'Cook Along With...' challenges often present a real mental hurdle where contestants are split between following along step-by-step, as the challenge dictates, or following their own instincts.

"So it just felt like your hands aren't really your own, it just feels like you've got a handful of thumbs," Sarah told 10 daily.

And while we, as viewers, had the luxury of watching Gordon's quick as lightning knife skills from a lovely bird's eye view, Sarah, Callum and Lynton were a few metres away from the meal they were supposed to be copying.

"And I'm partly deaf from working in hospitality and working in bars for so long," Sarah explained. "And everyone above you is yelling at you like, 'Faster, go faster!"

While it was Callum who ended up with dish of the day (and safety from Sunday's elimination) both Lynton and Sarah plated up some seriously good looking fishies after persevering through the hectic challenge.

"The honest truth is that you're being watched by all of your peers and three judges that you really respect," Sarah explained of her motivation to get all the elements on her plate.

"So there's immense pressure that you don't want to look like you don't know what you're doing in front of your peers that you really respect and that's it," she said.

Sarah explained that while she's often hard on herself with expectations of perfection, she also had to remind herself of a few key facts.

"I want to make Gordon's dish, I don't want it to look like amalgamation of me throwing stuff at the plate but that's Gordon Ramsay, I'm not -- I'm not on the same page Gordon Ramsay and not many people are."

The celebrity chef has been present all week, kicking off the MasterChef: Back To Win season, and while plenty of contestants had never laid eyes on him, Sarah and her fellow Season 10 gang were still a bit shell-shocked from their last experience with him less than two years ago.

"We walked through the door and there's Gordon -- I had flashbacks, like PTSD flashbacks from our season and this horrific burger challenge," she told 10 daily.

While Sarah's initial thought was "Why, why would you do this to us again" when she first saw Gordon, she said she was pleasantly surprised by his new, softer persona.

"He was amazing, actually," she said. "It felt really different this time around."

As viewers, we've definitely seen Gordon yelling about pork, but we've also seen him have considered conversations with contestants about their career, their achievements and the flavour combinations they've come up with this week.

"You could tell that there was a lot of respect there and the way he spoke to us was different -- no-one felt like an idiot sandwich, I suppose."

A huge feat for the Back To Win contestants, who are probably petrified about who's arriving after Chef Ramsay leaves.

