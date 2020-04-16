There Is Nothing Purer In The World Than Jad From Gogglebox's Love For Gordon Ramsay

While everyone was excited for the return of MasterChef this week, there was one Goggleboxer who was completely unable to contain his joy.

It was enough of a thrill to see 24 familiar faces walking through the MasterChef kitchen doors but when the contestants approached a shadowy figure in the distance -- Jad Nehmetallah gasped in shock.

"IS THAT RAMSAY?" he shouted, a comment probably heard by Matty and Sarah Marie's neighbours, despite Jad tuning in via video chat from his own home, due to coronavirus restrictions.

After the celebrity chef introduced himself to the MasterChef crew with a very suave, "Hi, I'm Gordon" as if they didn't know who he was, Jad went into complete meltdown.

"Ramsay! Ramsay! I love you!" he yelled, as Sarah Marie and Matty said in unison, "It's your husband" to their friend.

All the Gogglebox fans will know that Jad's love for Gordon Ramsay runs deep and this is not some fleeting crush because Jad will bring up his adoration for the foul-mouthed British chef at any opportunity.

When we chatted to the trio last year when Sarah Marie was pregnant with baby Malik, we asked which name they'd pick if they had to name someone after a TV character.

While Sarah Marie said Archer, from the animated FX series and Matty said Ragnar from Vikings, the couple knew exactly the name their friend would pick.

"Gordon, of course!" Jad told 10 daily. "Gordon Ramsay. I have the biggest man crush on Gordon Ramsay, I love him."

So it was completely understandable that an already excited food-lover was completely tipped over the edge when it was revealed that Gordon was hanging around on MasterChef Australia all week.

"It's too much, it's too much, Gordon!" he said, pressing his hands to his temples.

Luckily, as the episode wrapped up, Jad was paid a visit by someone who might be the only person who surpasses Gordon in the kitchen.

"Look, I've got my own little MasterChef over here, look!" he told Sarah Marie and Matty as his mum popped into the frame.

"She's brought me za'atar!" he added, holding up some delicious baked dough sprinkled with the herby, sesame seed and sumac blend.

To which his friend Matty said to the laptop sitting on their couch pillow: "He's getting freshly baked za'atar pizza -- no wonder you haven't moved out of home".

We'd take that over Gordon's potato-crusted fish any day.

