Because we don't have enough to be stressed about in life, the Back To Win chefs were tasked with one of MasterChef's most notoriously stressful challenges.

If the words 'MasterChef relay' doesn't transform your stomach into a knot of anxiety and nausea, it's probably because you're lucky enough to have forgotten John Carasig's white chocolate seafood veloute from Season 7.

The MasterChef kitchen is always a hotbed of stress, but the relay just increases the pressure, and the chances of having to convince Marco Pierre White that actually, nothing goes better with seafood than a delicious... white chocolate sauce.

But poor John and his vom-worthy dish is just one example of how the relay is one of the most stressful reoccurring challenges in the MasterChef kitchen.

For those new to the challenge, teams are split into small groups. The first chef kicks off the challenge while the rest of their team are kept out of the kitchen, with no knowledge of what's going on, or the dish they'll have to take over soon enough.

Handovers are often very short -- meaning chefs have to communicate their plans and what they've got on the boil (literally) as quickly and succinctly as possible.

The pressure of the kitchen, the pressure of the swift handovers and the pressure of attempting to avoid elimination will often mean dishes start out as one thing and end up... something very different.

MasterChef relay challenges usually involve a high level of chaos, miscommunication and mystery ingredients.

To make matters worse, the chefs who had completed their time in the kitchen would have to hang out and watch their teammates cooking on monitors, occasionally writing in pain as they watched someone go completely rogue on the original plans.

Thankfully for the Back To Win contestants, the structure of the relay was switched up and saw teams of three tasked with making a cohesive three course meal of an entree, main and dessert.

During the cook, each chef would work one every course, swapping stations every 20 minutes -- so if you started on dessert, you may end up finishing someone else's main.

The relay has always been a challenge of communication but, thankfully, this new twist meant the chefs could talk throughout the challenge and give guidance on how they wanted their particular dish to be made.

It also meant we avoided the unfortunate Season 11 mistake where Nicole Scott's star anise tart confused teammate Walleed Rasheed into thinking star anise -- not pistachio nuts -- was the hero ingredient.

No one said Back To Win was going to be easy.

It also meant each chef could be accountable for their own dish, running the relay in whatever way they saw fit.

Rather than beginning on their own dish, Poh Ling Yeow, Khan Ong and Tessa Boersma decided to end the relay on the dish they chose, giving them the opportunity to fine-tune and make sure everything was A-OK before serving it up to the judges.

On the other hand, Lynton Tapp, Sarah Clare and Callum Hann wanted to make sure their chosen dishes started on the right track and strategised three courses they could all easily make.

The new format also meant teams avoided the real headaches of chefs going rogue, like in Season 8 when Back To Win's Harry Foster set his team up to create a lemon trifle.

Throwing a pastry spanner in the works, Brett Carter pivoted to a tart and left Mimi Baines with not much more than some unbaked pastry and a curd to work with.

Also thank GOD no one had to brave an actual freezer to recreate Messina's Black Forest Gelato Cake like they did in Season 5.

Not only was it the usual stress of a relay but everyone also had to wear beanies.

Terrifying stuff.

