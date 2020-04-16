MasterChef Junior: Lynton Tapp Cooking With His Baby Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet

While Lynton Tapp has been crushing group challenges this week on MasterChef: Back To Win, he's usually cooking with a much tinier team member.

And instead of Gordon Ramsay breathing down his neck on the pass, Lynton has a kitchen companion who never loses his cool (although he might be partial to throwing salmon at walls, we're not sure) -- his seven-month-old son, Atticus.

Making the most of self-isolation and giving the rest of us some culinary inspiration, the Season 5 contestant has been recording videos in his kitchen with his adorable sous chef.

In clips posted to Instagram, Lynton has been showing his followers how to make comforting classics like ricotta gnocchi, crunchy oven chips, Hollandaise sauce, and the perfect iso-guacamole.

Sometimes Atticus is propped up in a chair on the kitchen bench, happily watching his dad and giving excited squeals at the mention of adding paprika to a recipe, and sometimes he's in the thick of the action, slung in a papoose as Lynton emulsifies a glossy mayonnaise.

One video shows Atticus excitedly waiting for his sweet potato and corn mash -- a recipe that Lynton came up with for his son's transition between smooth purees and finger foods.

The videos echo a conversation tackled by Momofuku chef and new-dad David Chang in the first episode of his most recent Ugly Delicious series on Netflix, 'Kids Menu'.

The emotional episode shows Chang grappling with the thought of his all-consuming career inhibiting his new role as a father as well as investigating a whole new way of cooking -- creating food for tiny human beings.

But just as Chang visits chefs around the United States to learn how they juggle parenting and their careers -- Lynton shows how everyone manages to make things work in their own unique way.

Lynton's returned to MasterChef with a lot more responsibilities than when he first signed up for the show in 2013, when he came second in the series.

"I was really just a little boy, I was 24 and now I'm 32 and married with a baby," Lynton told 10 daily at the beginning of the competition.

"So it was a really long time ago, lots of things have changed in some respects, I hope the growing up part, maturing but also I'd like to think I'm the same old country boy at heart," he said.

Lynton added that he also believed that he was "definitely the most inexperienced cook" on his season, before adding, "almost throughout all the seasons".

But he explained what propelled him through the competition, despite a lack of experience in the food world.

"The one thing I did was back myself in my work ethic," he told 10 daily.

"And that always gave me some reassurance, the night before the day of the week leading up [to elimination] and that's what it's coming back to.

"I know that there are far, far better cooks in this competition this time around than I will ever be through my lifetime of cooking but it's going to be my work ethic that will hopefully ensure that I get through each elimination successfully."

