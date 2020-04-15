Elmo Explaining Social Distancing Via His Video Playdate Is Exactly What The World Needs Right Now

Sesame Street's Elmo is the quarantine hero we've been patiently waiting for.

Unlike other celebrities, whose attempts at cheering us up with TikTok dances or inspirational words are completely negated by the sight of their luxurious mansions in the background, Elmo is here with practical assistance.

The native New Yorker, who has been living on Sesame Street since the late 1970s but is eternally a furry four-year-old, has brought his wisdom and childlike energy to Elmo's Playdate.

The half-hour TV special is aimed at helping kids grapple with the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, providing education and comforting activities.

Just like the Tiger King reunion special, it takes the form of a video conference call but is 100 times more nourishing with segments where Elmo celebrates EMTs, doctors and "everyday heroes helping families through the health crisis" according to a statement released by Sesame Workshop.

Elmo and his muppet friends Grover, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby are joined by celebs including Tracee Ellis Ross, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anne Hathaway for a few virtual games and sing-songs like "Old McDonald Has A Farm" and "Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes".

While the special is aimed at kids, Sesame Street is a show that everyone under the age of 45 grew up with and Elmo's comforting giggle via video chat could be what everyone needs right now.

The special aired in the States last night and is available to stream there on PBS, so we'll be patiently waiting for it to hit Australian screens.

Main Image: YouTube.