'The Flavours Are Singing': How Team Callum-Mari Smashed That Round-Robin Challenge

MasterChef relay challenges usually involve a high level of chaos, miscommunication and mystery ingredients.

But after last night's winning Green team split into trios, Sarah Clare, Callum Hann and Lynton Tapp showed just how easy-breezy a round-robin challenge can be.

In order to make it to the next stage on the path to individual immunity, the teams had to create a cohesive three-course meal in 60 minutes -- but with one big twist.

Every 20 minutes, the chefs had to leave their bench and start working on a different course, leaving plenty of room for someone to over-salt a sauce or obliterate a dessert that someone else had started.

As Chris pointed out on the gantry, "This is like insane musical chairs" but with a lot more yelling, open flames and sharp knives.

Up against Poh, Tessa, and Khanh, Amina, Rose and Simon, and Hayden, Ben Ungermann and Sarah Tiong -- the winning team did everything right from very beginning.

They Flocked To Like-Minded Cooks

Normally the judges decide on who will join each group, but the Back To Win contestants were encouraged to run free and find like-minded folk to plate up a harmonious menu.

"We all have a similar ethos," Sarah Clare said, explaining that her group immediately agreed on a menu that would focus on Indigenous Australian ingredients.

Lynton echoed that thought saying: "We've all gone for native Australian ingredients, which is fantastic because it's going to be cohesive -- menus have to make sense."

They Activated Their Hive Mind

Sure, it'd be fun to cook that 105 step dessert recipe you've been practising at home for months -- but in a round-robin challenge, you're only as strong as your weakest member.

Which is why it's important to make sure every course is achievable for each member of the group.

"Our strategy is, we all know how to cook each course -- all three of us know how to do the entree, we all know how to do the main, we all know how to do the dessert," Sarah explained.

"Hopefully, with each change, we will get stronger and stronger. "

Sarah Clare Chose The Sexiest Looking Spatchcock In The Fridge

When Sarah Clare started talking to the poultry section, we should have known that she was picking up a magic chicken.

"Aw, hello, you look lovely," she cooed as she began on her grilled spatchcock with pepita sauce and a bullhorn pepper.

They Communicated At Every Step

As Callum worked on the calamari station, he showed how the team was using some beautifully articulate kitchen adjectives to ask Lynton what the sauce should taste like.

"This is nice and acidic, do you want it to be pretty tart or do you want it to be rounded [out] with more olive oil?" Callum asked.

To which Lynty replied: "You could probably mellow it out a bit, because of the finger lime dressing".

It was an exchange that gantry narrator Dani applauded, with the immunity pin holder noting the group were working "super calmly".

Their Strategy Of Starting Strong Paid Off

While other teams, and even Gordon Ramsay, agreed that each cook should finish on their signature dish, Sarah, Callum and Lynton did the absolute opposite.

Lynton started on his calamari, Sarah on the spatchcock and Callum on his panna cotta yoghurt dessert, creating a strong foundation of flavour that carried through for the entire cook.

"From the get-go, Callum, Sarah and I have had a really clear vision with our menu, using local Indigneous ingredients," Lynton explained.

"And we are really similar cooks so the next person that comes along can execute each dish really easily with a bit of guidance from each team member," he added.

While it's Back To Win and they were up against some absolute champs, the trio managed to avoid any communication breakdowns and scored across the board praise from the judges.

"I think this is really considerate cooking and you have to be with Indigenous ingredients, it’s easy to get carried away and put too much in," said Jock.

"Every single dish here has consideration for that, which I love," he added, saying the calamari was "spot on", the chicken was "perfectly cooked" and that the "flavours are singing" in the panna cotta.

But instead of winning the reward of rest, relaxation and relief, the winning team will head back to the kitchen for another day of hard work with Gordon to try and win immunity.

"I forgot about that!" Sarah laughed/sobbed, collapsing her shoulders in exhaustion.

But for Sarah, and the rest of us, Jock ended the show with some sage advice (apart from the bit about hugging).

"Get out of here, make yourselves a cup of tea, give each other a hug, be kind to each other and we'll see you here tomorrow".

