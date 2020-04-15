The MasterChef Immunity System Has Been Tipped Upside Down, These Are The New Rules

No one said Back To Win was going to be easy.

But the 24 returning contestants weren't exactly thrilled to learn they'll have to work three times harder than usual to avoid elimination each week.

After last night's blood-pressure raising group challenge, the winning Green team's relief quickly disappeared when Jock dropped some unpleasant knowledge on them.

"You guys are not quite out of the woods yet," he told the group. "This week, the winning team isn't automatically safe from elimination. In fact, only one of you will be safe."

But ahead of the next stage's round robin cooking challenge, Jock clarified that these kooky new rules weren't just a Week 1 scare tactic.

"We told you yesterday that only one of you would be safe from this week's elimination but that's because, this year, everybody, except for one person, is up for elimination.

"Every week," he said, as jaws dropped and eyes closed around the room.

Jock reminded Dani that she's the sole recipient of the season's immunity pin -- a sparkly treasure that she can play "at any time".

But weekly immunity, normally granted to an entire winning team will be held by just one person -- has a time limit and is "only good until the next Sunday night's elimination".

The lowdown

A contestant who wants to have a relaxing lean against the gantry railing on Sunday nights will have to clear the following hurdles:

Work in a larger group and win the week's first team challenge.

Work in a smaller group to win that particular round.

Work individually against the members of that smaller group.

It means that there's a much higher chance of seeing your favourites in an elimination cook each week but, like Survivor: All Stars, every boot is going to hit hard on Back To Win.

