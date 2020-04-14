The Most Stressful Moments Of MasterChef: Back To Win's First Team Challenge

We've seen plenty of MasterChef team challenges over the years, but nothing like this.

Instead of seeing a bunch of fresh-faced newbies navigating their first, scary introduction to running a restaurant service, Back To Win has a cast of hardened professionals.

Plenty of the returning contestants, like Ben Milbourne and Laura Sharrad, are on the pass every night, and with Gordon Ramsay running the show, we were ready for the breeziest team challenge yet.

"I'm expecting one of the best run restaurants anywhere in the country today from you guys," Gordon told the top 24.

The two teams were told by judges Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo that they had to put together a three-course meal for 120 guests with each course featuring either ginger, black garlic or potatoes as the hero.

MasterChef READ MORE Cooking In The Time Of Coronavirus: The Changes You'll Soon See In The MasterChef Kitchen In the past few weeks, the coronavirus pandemic has completely changed the way we go about our daily lives.

Given just 2.5 hours of cooking time before the entrees had to start leaving the pass, the groups of 12 quickly went into planning mode with Amina Elshafei and Ben Milbourne captaining the Green and Blue teams.

But neither team was about to escape the chaos, which was amplified by Gordon's penchant for yelling expletives across the kitchen.

Lynton Pulling Up Roots In Herbology Class

"Feel like I'm in Harry Potter or something," Lynton said as he extracted some roots from the MasterChef garden at the beginning of the cook.

Lynton was part of the Green team's main course gang, who put together a lamb dish with cauliflower puree but we never found out what this mystery plant was or where it went, stressful!

Gordon's Pork Belly Mathematics

This is meant to be a show about food, not mathematics! But apparently chefs need to learn Pork Belly Division 101 to make sure their guests at the end of service don't go hungry.

Gordon made a point of taking captain Ben aside to bark a bunch of numbers at him, explain the concept of shrinkage and draw up a Beautiful Mind-esque diagram of the dish.

The scene was to become a foreshadowing of the Blue team's disastrous end of service when Gordon yelled, "BRING ME THE PORK" to point out that, with nine tables of four to go and just eight portions left -- 8 ÷ (9 x4) -- was not a favourable equation.

The Potato Rosti Saga

This was a hard saga to watch unfold because it began with Gordon talking smack about standalone potatoes in front of our Vegetable King, Simon Toohey.

"I'm not blown away by potato rosti and I know, deep down, that we can do better," he said when he found out the Green team weren't using a protein in their entree.

Seafood Queen Tessa Boersma decided some smoked fish on top would round out the dish but the drama was far from over for this unfortunately cursed starter.

MasterChef READ MORE The Best Reactions To The MasterChef: Back To Win Premiere There aren't many TV shows that offer the screen equivalent of a hearty chicken soup and a warm hug.

Gordon reacted in absolute horror when he saw the rectangle rostis were being stacked on the pass, exclaiming that this was strictly forbidden because they were about to end up with a sweaty pile of mash.

Sadly, there was no joyful twist as the judges tucked into the potato entree with the trio agreeing it was a touch stodgy.

The Pork Belly Fiasco

This was a whole other problem unrelated to the porky mathematics mentioned earlier.

Gordon had already bellowed his concern that the oven roasting the pork wasn't hot enough but then he really lost his temper when he spied Chris Badenoch cutting it up.

"Why in the f*** is he slicing the pork when it goes dry in a heartbeat?" he asked.

"STOP SLICING THE PORK," he yelled, turning heads of the 120 diners just waiting to be fed.

MasterChef READ MORE Yep, The Original MasterChef Series Was As Bonkers As It Looked What better way to introduce MasterChef: Back To Win than with an epic origin story?

Gordon told poor Chris that, "It's pork belly not a f***ing pork scratching!" and then chided him about the knife he'd chosen, describing the belly as looking like "it's been chewed by a f***ing bulldog".

Green Team Get Dragged Into The Principal's Office

Gordon corralled the Green team into a huddle so he could yell at them and painstakingly describe all their inadequacies, causing them to pull these very depressed faces.

The thirty-second chat involved Chef Ramsay berating the 12 for creating grey lamb in the sous vide machine and the aforementioned stodgy potato.

"We're seeing silly mistakes, I want to see a bit more -- the vigour, the determination and, more importantly -- where's our standards?" Gordon asked.

"Because we're doing things that is not to the best and I know we can be better, come on!"

Gordon Sighing 'Shit' To Nobody In Particular

You know things are bad when Gordon is personally feeling the stress and mutters to himself in a way that makes it feel like we're watching a sad film where we can hear his inner monologue.

"Shit," he sighed with an expression of absolute despair.

Poh And Rose Get Into A Sticky Situation

We know that Poh is a pastry whiz and creates magical treats daily at her Jamface store in Adelaide but the chaotic energy of the MasterChef kitchen got the better of her for a few moments.

The almond and orange pastry she'd made for the spiced ginger brulee and brandied apple to live in was a touch too thin, meaning the shells were cracking when she and Rose tried to pry them out of their tins.

"Holy shit, we're breaking a lot of shells," said Poh. "The tart shells I made are way too thin, they are breaking left, right and centre."

Luckily, the cool-headed Rose was there to keep things on track, remind Poh how kickass her idea was and refused to let anyone give up, even when Gordon was repeatedly yelling at them across the kitchen.

Jock's Bombshell

We're going to skip all the bits when the judges complimented Laura's black garlic starter or Callum's perfectly cooked lamb because this is all about the stressful moments from the episode.

After the Green team took out the win, Jock announced that after that hard-fought battle, they still weren't safe from elimination... yet.

Apparently just one person from the Green team will be able to earn that safety in yet another challenge and we really should have expected this level of brutality from Back To Win.

MasterChef: Back To Win Airs Sunday-Thursday at 7.30 pm. Only On 10 and WIN Network.