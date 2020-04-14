'I'm Petrified Right Now': The Contestants Who Were Dreading Another Team Challenge With Gordon Ramsay

For most of the MasterChef: Back To Win contestants, this week has been the first time they've shared a kitchen with Gordon Ramsay.

But for the Season 10 cooks -- the largest cohort of the group -- their last experience with the Kitchen Nightmares host is still as fresh and raw in their memories as the salmon that so displeased him in 2018.

"The last time Gordon Ramsay did a service challenge with us, he threw a piece of salmon against the wall -- I'm petrified right now," Khanh Ong said, half laughing, half crying on the inside.

Khanh, Sarah Clare, Brendan Pang, Reece Hignell and Jess Liemantara all sweated it out in a group challenge run by Gordon barely two years ago, so they were steeling themselves for an even tougher round in the kitchen.

And when Gordon noted that Reece looked like he'd "shat an egg roll" when he appeared in the kitchen during the season premiere, he wasn't far off.

The group of five probably weren't expecting to hear Gordon yelling about pork belly again ever in their lives, but history was set to repeat itself in the Back To Win challenge.

While this time around, it was Season 1's Chris Badenoch bearing the brunt of pork belly-related criticisms, in 2018 it was Khanh who was copping an earful.

A mistake we all probably make when impatiently waiting for a cake to rise, Khanh was caught peeping inside the oven, with steam billowing out around him.

"Close the oven door!" said Gordon. "Think -- every time you open the door we lose five minutes," he added, tapping his skull at Khanh.

"Open your eyes and look through the glass," Chef Ramsay said.

And while this year's Green team were copping heat for their fishy potato dish, in 2018 -- Sarah's Blue team, just couldn't seem to nail their seafood main.

"I could put that back in the f***ing sea and it would start swimming!" Gordon told the team captain, Chloe Carroll, before flinging a piece of raw salmon against a wall.

Yet despite the chaos of 2018 and the dramas of 2020, the Season 10 five have only emerged with more knowledge, resilience and a very philosophical attitude to Gordon's quest for perfection.

"He's screaming at me but I understand why, I get it now!" Khanh said, in the middle of the potato rosti fiasco.

"He needs us to communicate, he needs us to work together as a team."

And while no-one remained completely unscathed from this season's first service challenge, mercifully, not a single piece of protein ended up on the MasterChef kitchen walls.

