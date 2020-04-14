The Cast Of High School Musical Are Reuniting For A Star-Studded Singalong

Zac Efron confirmed to make an appearance, it's happening Wildcats it's actually happening.

This week the US network ABC announced an all-star lineup joining their Disney Family Singalong featuring folks like Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, Josh Gad, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Tori Kelly and Alan Menken performing your fave Disney classics.

But that's not all.

The director of High School Musical, Kenny Ortega, asked his actors from the movies to get on board to participate in a performance of "We're All In This Together".

It may not come as a huge surprise that the Wildcats are getting back together, after Vanessa Hudgens posted a pic of the cast in a video chat reunion, but there was one glaringly obvious omission.

Not featured was Zac "Troy Bolton" Efron, with many believing he had snubbed his former HSM castmates. But Ortega has confirmed Zac and his abs WILL indeed appear to send a message during the special.

"We couldn’t reach Zac until late but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course," Ortega told Deadline.

Vanessa will not only be joined by her High School Musical co-stars Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel and Monique Coleman but they'll also be joined by medical professionals, nurses, doctors and folks from all around the world singing the classic tune.

And if you're somehow not excited about the High School Musical reunion we've all secretly been waiting for, there are plenty of other performances including Auliʻi Cravalho singing "How Far I'll Go" from Moana or Ariana singing "I Won't Say I'm In Love" from Hercules.

While there's no current news on an airdate in Aus, the special is set to air on April 16 and we'll be keeping our eyes peeled because this is major, major news.

Feature image: Disney.