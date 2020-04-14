Cooking In The Time Of Coronavirus: The Changes You'll Soon See In The MasterChef Kitchen

In the past few weeks, the coronavirus pandemic has completely changed the way we go about our daily lives.

Guidelines and restrictions put in place to flatten the curve mean most of us haven't stood closer than 1.5 metres to someone in public, and certainly haven't indulged in any hugs, high-fives or handshakes with anyone outside our household.

So as we slather ourselves in soap and sanitiser, it's almost jarring to see films and TV shows where people are actually touching each other or standing in a room of more than two people.

The MasterChef Australia premiere was a joyous return of 24 of the finest contestants to ever compete on the series so there were plenty of celebratory back-slapping, heartfelt hand-clasping, and standing together in an enormous two-dozen strong huddle.

As the judges began tasting the completed dishes, the sight of four people eating food from the same plate had viewers really spinning out.

But while viewers jokingly pointed out some of the current corona no-nos, the episodes we'll see in the coming weeks were filmed at the beginning of the year before the restrictions were put in place.

There will plenty of episodes we'll see that take place in the world of COVID-19, but Endemol Shine Australia is taking every precaution necessary to keep the crew, contestants and judges healthy and safe.

"MasterChef Australia has always employed the highest standards of food safety and hygiene, and we now have an even keener focus on that," a spokesperson for Shine explained in a statement, adding that state and federal government recommendations were being adhered to.

What Kind Of Changes Will We See In Future Episodes?

Social distancing measures

According to Endemol Shine, social distancing measures will be introduced across "every facet of the production" which means we'll see the cast and judges giving each other a bit more breathing room.

We'll also see changes to the spacing between contestants' cooking benches.

Lots of soap and gloves

Additional hand sanitising stations will be positioned around the MasterChef set and offices, and dedicated hand washing sinks have been set up to separate the process from any food preparation.

Contestants will be provided with glove for team challenges when the cooks are sharing equipment and handling food in the pantry.

No more family-style eating for the judges

While we've become accustomed to the judges eating off the same plate, often double-dipping with the same spoon if they've encountered some exceptional flavours, this will completely change soon.

In the episodes filmed after COVID-19 restrictions were brought in, we'll see the judges stepping up to taste individually portioned meals, and no cutlery or plates will be shared.

It's a strange new world we're living in but we feel very lucky indeed that these precautions mean we can still keep watching MasterChef.

