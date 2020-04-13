Contestants And Judges In Tears During Emotional Return To MasterChef Kitchen

The first episode of MasterChef: Back To Win saw contestants and judges feeling the emotions as many put everything on the line for a second shot at glory.

With 24 of the show's finest walking back into the kitchen for a second chance at winning the title of MasterChef champion, the pressure was on right from the very first challenge.

As Jock, Andy and Melissa stood in front of the chefs alongside Gordon Ramsay, a sea of confused, frightened, excited and anxious faces starred back. Tasked with cooking a dish worthy of a MasterChef finale, each returning chef immediately looked right at home back behind their workbenches.

But it didn't take long for the reality of what was ahead of them to really set in. And while dessert guru Jess Liemantara broke down after her chocolate failed to temper, there were others feeling a very different way.

For some, like Laura Sharrad and Ben Milbourne, it wasn't the competition itself, but the familiar faces standing behind the judges' table that brought the tears.

Ben's Season 4 competitor and IRL BFF Andy Allen had graduated from MasterChef champ to judge. The pair met during their original season and their bromance -- spurring the name Bandy --was a highlight.

During his final moments in Season 4 when Ben reflected on his time in the competition he broke down in tears, not just because he was leaving the MasterChef kitchen, but explaining that he was proud of Andy's progress.

"I’m extremely proud of him. He’s come a long way. I think he is the favourite now," Ben said at the time.

Andy meanwhile told the judges Ben was "not just a best mate, he's a role model". The pair stayed best mates ever since, and seeing Andy in his new role made Ben once again emotional.

"To see him take his place as a judge... it's an emotional feeling because... yeah," Ben said, fighting back tears.

Like Ben, Laura has a close relationship with one of the judges: Jock Zonfrillo.

After she finished in second place during Season 6, the then 18-year-old Laura made a call to Jock and for two years she worked as his pastry chef at his restaurant Orana.

"Jock's famous for working with Indigenous Australian ingredients and that's what I learned most from him while working with him. He's helped me through some really tough times as well," she said, fighting back tears as she added she had "a lot to be grateful for".

Not only did Jock take Laura under his wing, teaching her the fundamentals of restaurant life as well as the Orana ethos around Indigenous ingredients, he was also the one to introduce her to her husband Max.

Hoping to shock Jock (in a good way), Laura created her Yoghurt with Davidson Plum and Melaluca.

After tasting the dish, Jock first complimented it as a "very Orana dessert", before adding he would show no favoritism throughout the competition... but couldn't help getting somewhat emotional as he spoke about Laura's expert balancing of flavour.

Beaming with pride Jock told Laura, "You're using ingredients to the best of their own natural flavour... it's beautiful... it shows wisdom beyond your years."

We can only imagine things are going to get even more emotional as the weeks go on and the standard of cooking just gets better and better.

