'Changed My Life': The Nail-Biting Story Behind Poh's First MasterChef Audition Dish

Poh Ling Yeow began her MasterChef: Back To Win journey with a nod to the dish that kicked off her culinary career.

It was April, 2009 when we witnessed the first MasterChef Australia auditions with home cooks presenting their meals to Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris in hotels around the country, very much like the early stages of Australian Idol.

At the end of the very first episode in Adelaide, we were introduced to Poh, who wheeled her food trolley in front of the judges to begin plating up -- but the dish was somewhat unusual.

Gary, Matt and George looked uncertain as Poh explained that she was putting together a pan fried chicken breast with pancetta, and a semi sun-dried tomato aioli.

"Way too much going on, way too oily and messy and I don't think it's representative of the food we'd want to see moving forward," Matt said, echoing Gary's tasting notes.

While George didn't taste the dish, he suggested that Poh look to her Malaysian roots and raid her mum's recipes -- a glimmer of hope that Poh jumped on.

"I was actually going to make this dish called abacus beads, which is made from yams," she told the judges, adding that, "you steam it and roll it in tapioca flour".

"Now you're talking!" said Matt and the trio urged her to hurry up and bring them the dish she really wanted to cook for them.

Despite knowing the incredible success story of Poh's career in the last eleven years it is incredibly stressful watching Poh jump in her hatchback and zoom over to her mum's house to raid the pantry.

It's like being a time-traveller witnessing Poh's 'sliding doors' moment as she races against the clock to gather the ingredients she needs to plate up her abacus beads.

Poh's mum adds to the suspense by revealing that, while her daughter had eaten the dish many times, she'd never actually attempted to cook it.

"So, good luck, guys!" she cackled.

Back at the MasterChef audition location, Poh quickly began cooking the dish that she explained was a bit of an "acquired taste and texture" and that the judges had probably never tried the Malaysian dish before.

But as they all tucked into to the tasty dish, Matt announced it was "singularly, the best dish we've had" and Poh let out that contagious, signature laugh, relieved that cooking from the heart had won her a spot in the first ever season of MasterChef Australia.

Re-watching this snippet of MasterChef history, it makes complete sense why Poh wanted to cook the special dish for new judges Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen.

"I'm making abacus beads, which is the dish that got me into the competition," Poh explained during her first Back To Win cook.

"My mum taught me this recipe from her side of the family, they're Hakka (an ethnic Chinese group) -- the dish changed my life," Poh said.

And while she might have forgotten the chilli sauce she intended to serve with her abacus beads, the delicious dish scored rave reviews and represented Poh's dedication to cooking from the heart.

