Hosted by Community's Joel McHale, the latest episode in Netflix's Tiger King saga followed up on several of the show's main characters and how they've reacted to their sudden newfound fame.

It's not hard to see the massive cultural influence that the impeccably-timed Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has had across the world.

Whether it's the slew of celebs dressing up as eccentric main character Joe Exotic, to social media being bombarded with memes about Carole Baskin and the whereabouts of her ex-husband Don Lewis, it's evident that Tiger King fever has truly taken over, providing us all with a lighthearted distraction from all the the doom and gloom currently going on in the world.

The show proved to be such a hit that Netflix rushed to produce a special titled The Tiger King and I hosted by McHale, in which several of the show's central figures returned to answer some of viewers' most pressing questions.

Unfortunately, we weren't graced with the presence of one Carole Baskin who recently trashed Netflix's portrayal of her, saying she was "so angry" and that producers "totally missed the point".

We did, however, see Jeff and Lauren Lowe, Saff Saffery, Erik Cowie, John Finlay, John Reinke and Rick Kirkham make their return, giving us an insight into their lives since the series shot to fame.

John Finlay looks like an actual different person now

Remember Joe Exotic's shirtless, toothless ex-husband that ran off with a woman from the zoo? Well, he's since had a glo-up of epic proportions -- and Twitter is stunned over the transformation.

He revealed he wasn't happy about the show painting him as being a meth user, saying he had actually been clean for many years prior to to filming.

"I actually watched it that night, and me and my fiancée both binge-watched it in seven hours. I had to know what was on it, and so did she. And we had to be kind of prepared to know what was gonna go on," he told McHale.

"I was portrayed as a drugged-out hillbilly, and that was not me then. At that time, I was four to five years clean."

He also confirmed that it is not Joe Exotic singing on bangers such as "Here Kitty Kitty" and "I Saw A Tiger", but I mean.... did anyone ever believe it really was?

Jeff and Lauren Lowe also think Carole Baskin killed her ex-husband

While we made aware that Joe Exotic adamantly believed his nemesis Carole Baskin murdered her husband Don Lewis and fed him to her tigers after feeding his body through a meat grinder, we didn't hear much when it came to what the rest of the series' personalities thought may have happened.

However, it seems Joe wasn't the only one among the big cat community that believed Baskin had a sinister hand in the mysterious 1997 disappearance of her husband.

Asked whether or not he believed Carole killed her husband, Jeff replied an emphatic: “There’s no question in my mind that she did it, and we’ve claimed that for years and years and years."

Wife Lauren agreed, adding, “Abso-f**king-lutley.”

Baskin has never been charged for being involved, and vehemently denies having any part of her husband going missing.

Joe Exotic was apparently terrified of tigers

Despite being dubbed "the tiger king", Joe Exotic TV producer Rick Kirkham -- who spent a year living in the Oklahoma zoo -- claimed that the 57-year-old was actually "terrified" of big cats.

“He was scared to death of lions and tigers," Kirkham told McHale.

"In the shots you see where he’s in with the two tigers, the white one is blind and the other one is tranquilised. it’s idiotic to think how he’s become famous as ‘the tiger king’ when he’s so terrified of big cats.”

There were some disturbing stories about how he treated the animals...

Calling Joe "unbelievably cruel", Kirkham described one disturbing incident in which a woman had tearfully given Joe her horse to look after on his property, with the zoo keeper assuring the devastated woman he would give the horse a "good life".

"Before she got off the park -- he said, 'Rick, roll your camera. Roll your camera. Come on, you're gonna love this Rick,' -- he walked up, pulled a gun out of his holster and shot the horse dead in the trailer and then cut it up with a chainsaw and then fed it to the tigers that day," he said.

He also alleged Joe would kill his old tigers and "feed them right to the other tigers."

Jeff Lowe also reiterated that Joe would kill elderly tigers to make cage space, even though they were still “beautiful, healthy tigers.”

We still don't know why Allen was filmed in a bath tub

When would-be hitman Allen Glover appeared in a Tiger King scene in which, for some reason, he was interviewed while he was taking a bath in his shorts, social media immediately demanded answers.

"Finished Tiger King and all I can think about is this one shot where Allen clearly demanded that they film the interview while he's like in a bath tub kneeling and still wearing a bandana on his head. It is presented 100 percent free of any context," Podcast host Jake Flores tweeted, stealing the words right out of our collective mouths.

Even fellow Tiger King stars were baffled by incredibly random scene, with Lauren Lowe telling McHale: "I don't have an answer for that. When we saw that, we were all like, 'What the hell is going on?'"

