The Best Reactions To The MasterChef: Back To Win Premiere

There aren't many TV shows that offer the screen equivalent of a hearty chicken soup and a warm hug.

But with 24 familiar faces returning for this year's MasterChef competition, the premiere felt like welcoming old friends into our homes for a delicious dinner party-- at a time when coronavirus has restricted any sort of social gatherings.

The opening credits rivalled those of Survivor -- an epic saga that re-introduced the group of talented cooks and reminded us why they're so hungry to claim the competition's top spot.

But while there was plenty of tear-inducing nostalgia as the top 24 marched towards their battle stations, fans quickly announced their allegiance to their old faves with fervour.

As the cooks entered the magical MasterChef kitchen again, they were greeted, not by the new judges but the shadowy figure of a surprise guest that caused everyone in the kitchen, and at home, to yell out:

Gordon isn't the type of celebrity chef you'd normally see during Week 1 of the competition -- he's more like the final boss you have to defeat at the pointy end of the series.

But while he's infamous for creating "idiot sandwiches" out of clumsy cooks or hurling salmon across kitchens he was surprisingly... gentle?

After the cooks were asked to create a finale-worthy dish, Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen toured the benches with Gordon, and Andy got to have a good 'ol chat with his best pal, and Season 4 mate, Ben Milbourne.

Gordon then decided to completely throw Poh off her game by declaring her the favourite, but the Season 1 runner-up and Australia's MasterChef sweetheart shocked us all by claiming the first f-bomb of the season.

As the judges began tasting, they were blown away by the quality cuisine being served up (ahem, Reynold) but viewers were taken aback by the sight of four people eating off the same plate, even though the episode was filmed earlier this year.

There was a wobbly moment when Poh realised she'd forgotten to make the crucial chilli sauce for her abacus beads dish -- but Australia collectively agreed that they'd riot if Poh ever gets kicked out of the competition.

Melissa, Jock, Andy and Gordon had their work cut out deciding who was the best of the best (of the best) but put forward Laura, Reynold, Emelia and Dani as the star cooks of the first round.

Dani was proclaimed the winner of the only immunity pin of the season, and even though #TeamReynold declared it a robbery, most viewers were pretty damn happy with the result, and with the return of MasterChef, in general.

And while Twitter users can argue as much as they want over their favourite contestant, everyone can agree that hero of the dish was Jock's pronunciation of the word ferocious.

https://twitter.com/byrnesh/status/1249659975724445697?s=20https://twitter.com/adamliaw/status/1249660041839296513?s=20

MasterChef: Back To Win Airs Sunday-Thursday at 7.30 pm. Only On 10 and WIN Network.