Dani Venn Makes MasterChef History During The Premiere Of Back To Win

In 2011 Dani Venn made MasterChef Australia history to be the first ever to win two immunity pins.

While competing in Season 3, Dani first went up against Alessandro Pavoni, executive chef and owner of Ormeggio at the Spit.

The pair ended up receiving the same points after they were tasked with recreating a dish from Alessandro's own menu: cuttlefish chequerboard with calamari soup and tomato dust. Because the pro wasn't able to beat Dani's score, she was rewarded with her first immunity pin.

Just a few weeks later Dani got her second opportunity to win a coveted gold pin, this time cooking against Olympic swimmer Eamon Sullivan -- who was crowned winner of Celebrity MasterChef back in 2009.

The pair had to recreate a dish that scored Eamon perfect points during his Celebrity MasterChef days, his Chocolate Delice with salted caramel.

Dani manged to beat the swimmer by a single point, earning her second pin and making the history books as the first MasterChef contestant to ever win two pins.

Now, in the very first episode of MasterChef: Back to Win, flanked with 23 other returning contestants Dani was ready to break a third record.

After the judges tasked the returning chefs to cook a finale-worthy dish, Dani plated up 'A Taste of Sri Lanka' featuring a mud crab curry, pineapple curry and some homemade roti and sambal.

Explaining that Sri Lanka is an extremely special place to her, Dani told the judges she travelled there when she was 20-years-old.

"It opened my eyes up to the world of spices and things like coconut oil, and I also fell in love there -- I met my husband there," Dani said praising the Sri Lankan food culture.

That love seemed to be the secret ingredient that blew away judges Jock Zonfrillo, Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and guest judge Gordon Ramsay.

"Shut all of the doors, pour the beers... it's a lock-in," Jock said as the other judges burst into applause, slapping the table and -- in Gordon's case frowning just a little less than usual -- after tasting Dani's dishes.

Melissa said Dani had the magical ability to transport her back a decade to her first mud crab curry in Sri Lanka, while Gordon congratulated Dani on her ability to cook with poise and bold flavour.

Standing next to some of MasterChef Australia's most formidable talents -- Reynold Poernomo, Laura Sharrad and Emelia Jackson -- Dani's dish was the top of the day, earning her third immunity pin and putting her in the MasterChef record books once again.

Not only is an immunity pin a huge advantage in the competition, but this particular pin holds more weight than usual.

"This year this is the only immunity pin for the whole competition," Andy explained before the challenge began, "This is your only Get Out of Jail Free card."

More pressure? All the more fun.

