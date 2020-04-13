Yep, The Original MasterChef Series Was As Bonkers As It Looked

What better way to introduce MasterChef: Back To Win than with an epic origin story?

While we Australians were treated to our own local series in 2009, the franchise began in the UK in 1990 with a simple concept, frequent celebrity guests and a stunningly futuristic studio.

You might have noticed that the premiere of MasterChef: Back To Win included an homage to the early days of the BBC cooking program, with scenes from the elegant opening credits that proclaimed the show as ‘The British Grand Prix of Amateur Chefs’.

Things have changed a lot in the last 30 years of MasterChef but a deep dive into the series hosted by Loyd Grossman is a fascinating look at retro food combos, wild table settings and bold '90s outfits.

In what looked like a giant spaceship mixed with the set of Countdown, contestants were split into colour-coded nooks to prepare a three-course meal for Loyd, a well-known chef, and a celebrity -- Michael Caine even stepped in for the first-ever episode in 1990.

Contestants could bring their own ingredients (under a set price limit) as well as a few kitchen utensils from home -- a far cry from the full pantry, sous-vide machine, blast-chiller and blow torch world of MasterChef today.

Devoted fans of the series have managed to put up a few episodes of the early days of MasterChef UK on YouTube where you can see dishes like chicken livers with salsa, salmon with plum, passion fruit and coriander, and mussels in a creamy curry sauce being plated up.

The trio of judges would spend a good portion of the show chatting about food in a talk-show lounge area and then stand around a table to taste what the contestants had served up.

But while some elements of the show seem incredibly dated, we'd personally like to see the re-introduction of '90s table-scaping complete with pink tablecloths, floral arrangements, and an unashamed commitment to bold colour palettes.

And though it bears little resemblance to the MasterChef Australia series, it was the beginnings of a ~recipe~ that would be replicated all over the world in the years to follow.

MasterChef UK went on a hiatus in the early 2000s and was revived in its current format in 2005 with countries including Denmark, Greece, Indonesia, Portugal, Spain and Turkey following suit with their own successful local versions.

But we'd like to claim the Australian version as best of the best in the MasterChef franchise -- it's syndicated around the world in nearly 40 countries -- we'd just like to request more pink tablecloths, please.

