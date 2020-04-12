Tom Hanks Clarified His Stance On Vegemite Debate While Hosting SNL From Home

Tom Hanks has stepped up as the first Saturday Night Live host to work from home and he gave our country's favourite spread a starring role on screen.

In a video, filmed from his kitchen, Hanks began his monologue by dropping a reference to the Netflix documentary, Tiger King, and addressing his new-look haircut.

"Hey, all you cool cats and kittens, it's me, your old pal," Hanks began, adding, "don't worry, this shaved head was just for a movie and it's growing back very slowly".

The Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood actor acknowledged it was "weird" he was hosting the iconic late night sketch show from home, with no cast, crew or audience joining him.

"It is a strange time to try and be funny, but trying to be funny is SNL's whole thing," he said, continuing on to explain the show's comics had all recorded skits to cobble together the first show since March 7.

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were the first high-profile stars to contract coronavirus last month while they were in Australia, with the actor explaining his status as the "celebrity canary in the coalmine" as the reason he was chosen to host the special SNL episode.

"Ever since I was diagnosed, I've been more like America's dad than ever before -- since no one wants to be around me anymore and I make people uncomfortable," he smiled.

At this point in the video, any eagled-eyed Australian will spot the sudden appearance of a certain yellow and black labelled jar, just peeping into frame on the kitchen bench.

Hanks caused national outrage when he posted a photo of the toast he was tucking into while quarantined in Australia -- thickly slathered with plenty of Vegemite.

A few days later, Hanks let his fans on Twitter know that he'd "learned not to spread his Vegemite so thick" but used his SNL hosting gig as an opportunity to have the final say on the matter.

Although not customary during an SNL monologue, Hanks flexed his character-acting skills to take questions from his 'audience' aka, Mr Tom Hanks dressed up in a flanno and a makeshift Akubra.

"I've got a question for Tommy Tim Tam," he drawled with a heavy Aussie accent.

"What's the right proper way to get a daily dose of ya Vegemite?" he asked.

To which host Hanks brushed it off and said, "enough of that", showing his bemusement at our national obsession with correct Vegemite application -- a quiet plea for us all to forgive his culinary sins.

