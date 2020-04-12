Hayden Quinn Revealed The Two MasterChef Competitors He's Been Sizing Up

On the eve of MasterChef: Back To Win, Hayden Quinn listed a couple of the cooks he reckons could take out the top spot.

Quinn, who is returning to compete in the cooking competition, chatted to The Sunday Project panel in a live cross from his Sydney kitchen.

While MasterChef is a supportive family of cooks, most of whom have known each other for years, it's still a competition and there is $250,000 up for grabs.

Comedian and Project panellist Tommy Little -- who had earlier showed off his own attempt at making dumplings -- asked Hayden who he had been sizing up in the MasterChef kitchen.

"Poh [Ling Yeow]? Dani [Venn]? Who have you been thinking about for years saying, 'I wanna get ya?' Tommy asked.

"Well, Dani, she's a legend and I absolutely love that girl," Hayden said of his fellow Season 3 contestant.

"But some of the newbies have really poked their heads up -- Reece [Hignell], the Cake Boi, he's probably one of my number ones," he added when describing the Newcastle, NSW dessert whiz.

His other pick was Reece's Season 10 pal Brendan Pang who runs Bumplings (Brendan's Dumplings) in Western Australia.

"Brendan, another master in the kitchen -- he makes amazing dumplings and has his own set up in Perth," Hayden said.

"Those two guys have the skills and the know-how, plus they are as funny as you, Tommy, I promise, mate," he laughed.

Hayden -- who also hosts Taste of Australia With Hayden Quinn on 10 --showed off some of his own kitchen skills by letting Sunday Project viewers in on the secret to making a delicious chicken pot pie using any old scraps you've got lying around in your fridge.

"I had a whole heap of peas in there, really ugly silver beat, passed its time, but if you chop it up and [add some] dodgy mushrooms as well," he explained of his tasty pot pie, which you can find the recipe for over here.

Hayden added that during these strange coronavirus times, getting creative with ingredients and using proteins in different ways can help you save food and not tire of the same old recipes.

"One of the big things is using a dish or meal multiple times," Hayden said.

"If you've had a nice roast chicken, you've eaten all the meat but maybe there's a few legs left over, shred those legs down, little bit of mayonnaise, maybe some salt and pepper, celery and put it on a sambo.

"The carcass from the roast chook -- throw it in a pot, couple of carrots, maybe an onion, little bit of salt vinegar, top it up with some water, let it reduce down and cook away for a couple of hours, you've got yourself a nice chicken soup."

You can catch more of Hayden's cooking tomorrow night on Back To Win.

