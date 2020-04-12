How The MasterChef House Has Completely Changed This Season

Over the last eleven years, we've gotten to know the MasterChef house almost as well as the MasterChef kitchen.

Each season the top 24 contestants relocate from cities across the country, leaving their families or housemates behind to bunk in together at a residence in Melbourne.

We see glimpses of the house when contestants are donning their black aprons and preparing for a pressure test or when celebrity chefs like Nigella Lawson pop around to surprise the cooks in their pyjamas.

Contestants from past seasons have described the MasterChef house as a space that allows them to focus completely on poring over cookbooks, practice recipes in the communal kitchen or engage in long chats with their fellow competitors.

Like most reality TV shows, the contestants don't have access to their smart phones, there's no internet hooked up and no live TV.

Instead, phone calls to loved ones are scheduled in a couple of times per week using a shared house phone and, some contestants, including last year's Tati Carlin, practice the almost forgotten art of handwritten letters.

But things are very different this year on MasterChef: Back To Win where 24 of the show's best contestants are returning for one more shot at winning $250,000 and the title of MasterChef 2020.

These contestants have left a lot behind to compete again, with many putting on hold their roles running successful restaurants, writing cookbooks, filming TV shows and, for some, parenting younger kids that weren't around the first time they were on the show.

When 10 daily paid a visit to the MasterChef set earlier this year, we found out the top 24, including Poh Ling Yeow, Ben Milbourne, Hayden Quinn and Laura Sharrad will just have one housemate, instead of 23.

Each of the contestants has been paired up to share an apartment together, giving them a little bit of peace and quiet to check in on their businesses and families.

They've also got access to their phones this time and the opportunity to spend weekends with their loved ones, which was a huge deciding factor for many of the Back To Win contestants.

Amina Elshafei told 10 daily these new arrangements made it much easier for her to leave her nine-month-old daughter, Aya, at home with her husband.

"They’re [the MasterChef producers] very flexible, really understanding and very accommodating with the situation of having a little one," she said.

"I think, had things been a little more strict, it would have been harder to come".

For last season's runner-up, Tessa Boersma, who is returning for another round in the kitchen, the changed living arrangements won't necessarily mean a change in the way she stays focused.

"Living in a house with 24 people prepares you for anything,"she told 10 daily.

"But I think for me, it's about self control, knowing when to hibernate, study, keep to myself and, you know, not let myself sort of take advantage of the freedom that we have.

"I just want to make sure I am still as studious as I was last season and still sort of put boundaries in place," she added.

The living arrangements were put in place a couple of months before coronavirus had been declared a global pandemic and government restrictions were put in place -- though it was certainly fortuitous that the decision had already been made to veer away from a 24-person MasterChef house.

As we gear up for the MasterChef: Back To Win premiere, viewers can rest assured the show is following state and federal government protocols including social distancing, exemplary hygiene practices and frequent sanitisation, in the MasterChef kitchen -- and all the contestants' temporary homes.

