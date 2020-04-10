Ahead of the show's premiere, we've been given an extended preview of the upcoming season of MasterChef.

This year things are a little different, instead of your usual 24 home cooks battling to be crowned Australia's next MasterChef champion -- the kitchen will be full of a few familiar faces.

Premiering on Easter Monday, April 13 at 7.30 pm, MasterChef: Back To Win will be one season not to be missed.

Returning to the MasterChef kitchen for a second chance, 24 previous contestants will be pushing their limits once again under the guidance of three new judges.

With Season 4 winner Andy Allen, owner and chef of Orana Jock Zonfrillo and food writer and TV host Melissa Leong taking their place behind the judges' table, this season will have a brand new flavour.

But by the looks of this preview, it'll also be jam-packed with emotions. Seriously, it can't just be us getting a little overwhelmed seeing some of our favourites from the past 11 seasons returning for another shot at the MasterChef title.

Six of the show's runner-ups -- from Season 1's Poh Ling Yeow to Season 11's Simon Toohey -- to culinary creatives like Reynold Poernomo. Each returning chef has something to prove with their reputations on the line and the massive MasterChef clock hanging over their heads once again.

"We're all here because we made it to the top 12 in our season," Season 3 fan-favourite Hayden Quinn says in the clip. "Looking around there's so many tough competitors.

"There's runners-up, third placegetters, some have been out for a short time, some a long time... but once you walk through those doors, none of that matters."

Check out the full preview above before MasterChef returns next week.

MasterChef: Back To Win Premieres On Easter Monday, April 13 at 7.30 pm. Only On 10 and WIN Network.