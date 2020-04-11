The Items You Didn’t See On Supermarket Shelves Before MasterChef

It’s the show that introduced the joy (and terror) of creating a towering croquembouche, and gave us the authority to discuss the merits of using a sous-vide bath or a blast chiller.

It’s highlighted the cultural diversity of Australia, elevated local chefs to household names and made us start thinking about sustainability and food waste.

But there’s one element of MasterChef Australia’s impact that you might not think about straight away because the change has been so incremental, but fundamental, over the last decade.

While supermarket shelves are looking a little bit different at the moment due to the way the coronavirus pandemic has changed our shopping habits -- if you were to go back in time to 2009, you might be wondering where a few of your favourite items were.

Reece Hignell has been a fan of MasterChef Australia since the show’s premiere, and the Newcastle-based foodie signed up himself for Season 10, making his name as a dessert whiz with dishes like his basil sorbet with pink peppercorn meringue or his cucumber and lemon verbena sorbet with yoghurt mousse.

“I followed MasterChef back from the first season when Julie won and I was always a teenager who liked cooking, I was always playing around in the kitchen,” Reece told 10 daily.

As a budding home cook and fan of the show, Reece, who is returning for Back To Win, said he can remember that, gradually, the produce he wanted to learn how to use began appearing in local stores.

“I remember, MasterChef really changed supermarkets,” he said. “When I was starting to learn how to cook, there were like two items of steak, a few different chicken options and like, pork or maybe some lamb, not much of an array of vegetables.

“And now you’ve got pork bellies, different cuts of lamb, necks and whatnot and even venison, kangaroos and quails in supermarkets, not even to mention the array of fruit and veg,” he added.

As a contestant who competed in MasterChef nine years earlier, Poh Ling Yeow can attest to the changes she’s seen on supermarket shelves after she first appeared on the show.

“I think it’s absolutely changed the whole foodscape in Australia, It’s totally influenced the way supermarkets stock things on their shelves,” Poh told 10 daily.

“I remember ten years ago, unsalted butter was like the tiniest little sliver, maybe one brand you could get and now it’s like, so many different kinds -- little things like that are quite big shifts,” she said.

Poh’s first appearance on MasterChef saw her show off her creativity with baking and her strong understanding of the Malaysian flavours she grew up with.

As well as penning cookbooks and hosting TV shows since we first met her on screen, Poh has also started up her Jamface in Adelaide, where she whips up buttery pastries, pillowy chiffon cakes and mouth watering meringues -- so she’s keenly aware of the changes she’s seen in stores.

“The baking aisle is insane, you can get like cocoa nibs, piping bags, liquid glucose, all these things that you had to go to a specialty shop to buy are now all conventional items you can buy in the supermarket,” she said.

“But also, people are so much more aware of the providence of their produce, understanding seasonality, all that kind of stuff has really affected the way we eat and cook in Australia, for sure.”

MasterChef Australia was by no means the first cooking show to hit our TV screens but it has given regular home cooks the tools, the vocabulary and the confidence to replicate seemingly impossible recipes at home.

Food writer and brand new MasterChef Australia judge Melissa Leong told 10 daily that she witnessed firsthand the power of the show when she was working for pastry chef Adriano Zumbo when he first wheeled that croquembouche in during Season 1.

“I just remember the world being boggled by Adriano’s croquembouche and eight-layered mousse cake,” Melissa told 10 daily.

“Nobody knew the difference, to be fair, some people might have -- but not many people knew the difference between a macaroon and a macaron,” she said.

“To have the kind of power to educate and define in that way, that’s the memory that I have -- I guess, the power of television and the power of falling in love with something magical and connected with food.”

MasterChef: Back To Win Premieres On Easter Monday, April 13 at 7.30 pm. Only On 10 and WIN Network.