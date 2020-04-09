‘One Of The Big Deciding Points For Me’: Why Jock Zonfrillo Answered The Call To MasterChef

Fans of MasterChef Australia might remember the first time Jock Zonfrillo walked through the iconic kitchen's doors.

While Season 6 contestant Amy Shields waited to find out who she'd be cooking against for an immunity pin, Matt Preston gave a description of the mystery chef that had the gantry (including a young Laura Sharrad) grinning with excitement.

"[He's] one of those hidden characters of the Australian culinary scene who is currently exploding into magazines and newspapers," Matt explained, adding that the Scottish-born chef had become captivated by Indigenous produce since moving to Australia.

Matt mentioned that he'd first met the guest chef in Copenhagen where he was working at the famed Noma under Rene Redzepi who "still rates him as one of the best cooks to come through his kitchen".

He then introduced Jock Zonfrillo, who had opened Restaurant Orana in Adelaide's Rundle Mall just the year before and Jock explained that, after moving to Australia in 2000, he was in awe of the thousands of Indigenous ingredients available locally.

The heart-stopping challenge had Jock racing against the clock (with Back To Win's Laura yelling out advice from above) to plate up a 'roast beef' and pumpkin with native succulents and saltbush with the chef claiming victory.

Jock later paid a visit to the Season 10 gang, serving as an esteemed judge while contestants prepared a meal from a boat sailing around Sydney Harbour.

But it was during last year's MasterChef Australia season that we got to see Jock's passion for Indigenous Australian ingredients on screen again as he brought in Dorrigo pepper, white currants, lilli pillis, aniseed myrtle, native lemongrass, long yams, lemon-scented tea tree, and native basil for the contestants to use.

Speaking to 10 daily ahead of his new role as a judge alongside Melissa Leong and Andy Allen on MasterChef: Back To Win, Jock explained that his mission in bringing greater awareness and recognition for Indigenous Australian ingredients was key to him signing up to the show full time.

"It was one of the big deciding points for me to come on the show, to be honest," he said.

"An opportunity for us to continue the story that we’ve been putting out there with the restaurant and the foundation and everything else," he said.

While coronavirus has forced Jock to close Orana indefinitely, with the chef sending his staff on paid leave, his new role on MasterChef will go some ways in celebrating our Indigenous food culture.

"Being able to normalise these ingredients on a show like MasterChef I think is an important step to be understanding of Indigenous food and the culture and the importance of it," Jock told 10 daily.

"As such, we made some pretty big steps making sure the Indigenous ingredients were a much bigger part of the every day pantry and more Indigenous plants, herbs and spices in the MasterChef kitchen garden," he said.

Jock promised that with a list in its "hundreds" we're going to see Indigenous ingredients being used "every episode as opposed to just being a special one-off episode".

"It means that contestants are reaching for those ingredients as they would a carrot or an onion," he said.

"And that was really important for me, making sure these ingredients were just a part of all the other ingredients in the pantry."

Laura Sharrad, who earned her first job in the industry from Jock after she left MasterChef is returning for Back To Win. Speaking to 10 daily ahead of the show's premiere she said immediately noticed the changes in the pantry.

"We were looking at the pantry yesterday on set and there’s a whole new section of native ingredients and it’s amazing because we did not have that in the pantry at all the first time around," she told 10 daily.

"I think we had two challenges that were about it, which was awesome but it just opens up a whole new world of flavours and ingredients, which is really cool," she added.

Jock told 10 daily that, even though supermarkets aren't necessarily the same right now, he's hopeful the MasterChef influence will see more Indigenous ingredients make their way to store shelves.

"Once these ingredients are on a show like MasterChef, even the ones that aren’t available in the supermarkets, it means that the general public is going to be asking for them -- and that’s a beautiful thing when that happens.

"We want economic impacts for Indigenous Australians with regard to that which is the whole point -- it’s great, I'm really happy about it," he added.

MasterChef: Back To Win Premieres On Easter Monday, April 13 at 7.30 pm. Only On 10 and WIN Network.