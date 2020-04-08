The Final Season Of Schitt's Creek Is Coming To Netflix In May

The series finale of Schitt's Creek has finally aired and while it's set to be a heartbreaker, Aussies may be wondering when the sixth and final season of the series will arrive on Netflix.

It's never easy to say goodbye to a TV show, and that's made even harder when the show is something as joyous and lovely as Schitt's Creek.

Thankfully, the full season will drop on Aussie Netflix on May 14, giving us just enough time to mentally and emotionally prepare.

Despite finding fans worldwide, the series made the call to wrap up after its sixth and final season, airing its final episode this week on Canadian TV, followed by a documentary Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt's Creek Farewell.

The cast have been sharing heartfelt messages of thanks to fans as well as tributes to each other following the end of the season with the show's co-creator and star Dan Levy writing: "Working with this brilliant cast and crew and basking in the glow of their extraordinary talent for six amazing seasons are what I’m going to miss the most."

TV READ MORE A Bunch Of TV Shows To Binge-watch If You Find Yourself Self-Isolating With many heading home and turning to self-isolation to stop the spread of coronavirus, it's time to fill up your streaming playlists with all the best bingeworthy TV shows to keep you entertained.

TV READ MORE 'Schitt's Creek' Is Ending And Fans Are Not Okay The creators of 'Schitt's Creek' have announced that the beloved comedy series is sadly coming to an end.

"You’ve taught me that television has the power to not only bring people together in profound and inspiring ways," he continued, "but also the power to change conversations and consequently, change lives."

The doco also revealed a few close-calls, like how the iconic Catherine O'Hara almost didn't take up the role of Moira Rose. According to O'Hara after filming a brief 15 minute pilot. After that sold and the series was greenlit for 13 episodes, O'Hara simply told co-star Eugene Levy, "No, I don't think so. I'm kind of busy... doing nothing."

After she relented (thank God), O'Hara began to research what Moira was going to be like, discovering and basing her fashion on the English designer Daphne Guinness.

"The wigs weren't in it," O'Hara said of the script, "and the vocabulary wasn't in it. That's what I got to add. I just asked if I could wear lots of wigs depending on my mood."

If you're wanting to refresh your memory in time for the sixth and final season of Schitt's Creek, all five seasons are currently on Netflix.

Featured image: Netflix.