Donald Trump Says He'll 'Take A Look' At Joe Exotic's Appeal For A Pardon

During a recent press conference, US President Donald Trump was asked about the overnight sensation Tiger King.

With most folks around the world finding themselves with much more time at home to binge TV, many turned to Netflix's truly wild docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

If you're one of the four people who have yet to see Tiger King, don't worry -- there's still plenty of time to catch up. Essentially it focuses on an outrageously colourful cast of characters in America's big cat community.

Specifically, one man in particular, Joe Exotic. A self-described "gay, gun-toting cowboy with a mullet" who began his own roadside zoo full full of big cats. And the tigers are the least wild thing about this story.

Joe Exotic -- real name Joe Maldonado-Passage -- was sentenced to 22 years in prison for 17 counts of wildlife charges and two counts of murder-for-hire. The eccentric zoo owner maintains his innocence and reportedly wrote Trump a letter asking for a Presidential pardon.

Exotic, who ran for president in 2016, asked for a special investigation or pardon from his conviction back in 2019 writing, "My trial was not about the truth, it was about the win for the prosecutors".

Now it appears his newfound fame may give him just that.

During a press conference, a reporter for the New York Post asked Trump about the Netflix series to which the president responded, "I know nothing about it".

Trump went on to say, "He has 22 years? For what? What did he do?"

After Trump was informed about Exotic's alleged plans to have fellow big cat lover and nemesis Carole Baskin murdered, he asked reporters in the room for their opinion on the matter before simply adding, "I'll take a look."

The most surreal part of all of this? These questions happened during Trump's daily coronavirus briefing.

Featured image: Getty Images / Netflix.