You Can Now Stream The Original 'Fleabag' Stage Show

And it's for CHARITY.

Finally you can feel good about how much TV you're currently consuming, and get a dose of some culture with Phoebe Waller-Bridge's stage version of her hit series Fleabag streaming online for charity.

By now you have definitely heard of the multi-award-winning series which was based on her one-woman show, but thanks to a National Theatre Live recording, you can see the stage show while also helping those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

For just a minimum donation of £4 ($8AUD) you can stream the show via the Soho Theatre's website from this Friday, April 10 (folks in the UK can get in early and stream right away).

"I hope this filmed performance of Fleabag can help raise money while providing a little theatrical entertainment in these isolated times," Waller-Bridge said in a statement.

"Thank you to all our partners and to the creative team who have waived their royalties from this production to raise money for such vital causes in this unbelievably challenging situation.

"All money raised will support the people throughout our society who are fighting for us on the frontlines and those financially devastated by the crisis, including those in the theatre community. Thank you in advance to those who donate. Now go get into bed with Fleabag! It’s for charity!"

The Soho Theatre's website gives a full breakdown of where donations will be split which includes the Fleabag Support Fund, which has been offering grants to freelancers around the United Kingdom theatre industry who have been impacted by the pandemic.

If you can't wait until Friday, both seasons of the enormously successful series are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Feature image: Amazon.