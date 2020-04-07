The New Streaming Service To Land In Australia And How It's Different From The Others

Yep, another streaming service has hit down under but Quibi is offering something a little different.

The latest to launch in a crowded field, the biggest question you might be asking is "how do you even say 'Quibi'?"

What is Quibi?

Short for "quick bites", this new platform is hand-picking A-list talent to front shortform videos and series. From daily news to weather updates, reality show to scripted dramas -- but there's a catch, episodes are all under 10 minutes.

Celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Sophie Turner, Reese Witherspoon, Liam Hemsworth, Bill Murray and Jennifer Lopez already have shows live on the app.

At launch Quibi already has 50 short-form programs on the platform, and they're also offering a 90-day free trial, so you've got a lot of time to check out what's hitting the platform.

Following the trial, subscribers in the US have the option between an ad-supported version ($4.99USD) or ad-free ($7.99USD) while in Aus we only have the option for a monthly $12.99 ad-free subscription.

What to watch:

The app is already brimming with exclusive content, but we've pulled out a few that we think might be worth at least checking out the free trial.

Chrissy's Court

Think of it like Trial by Kyle or Judge Judy but with the effortlessly fab Chrissy Teigen holding court. The people are real, Chrissy is really real and she's joined by her mum and husband to often help her in her rulings.

Survive

Sophie Turner has traded Game of Thrones for one of ultimate survival in this series that sees her starring alongside Corey Hawkins as the only two survivors of a plane crash. Stuck in the snowy wilderness the pair have to work together to get home.

Punk'd

You heard that right, Quibi is bringing Punk'd back to life, this time hosted by Chance the Rapper. Setting his friends up to endure some wild pranks means this series also features the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and Liza Koshy losing their minds at some ridiculous pranks.

Thanks a Million

Produced by and featuring Jennifer Lopez, this series sees a bunch of her A-list buddies giving a person that has inspired them $100,000 -- with a catch. The recipient of the cash gets to keep half, donating the other half to someone who inspires THEM and then, you guessed it, they get to give half to a third person. It's quite literally paying it forward.

Most Dangerous Game

Starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz, this dramatic thriller follows a real estate developer who, struggling to make ends meet, agrees to be hunted through the streets of Detroit for sport.

Others to watch out for:

There are a ton of other shows to keep an eye out for, like Steven Spielberg's horror After Dark which can literally only be watched after dark thanks to Qubi making it disappear during daylight hours. There are a few great shows for sports lovers like Prodigy hosted by US soccer legend Megan Rapinoe which focuses on young athletes.

Reese Witherspoon hosts Fierce Queens which takes a look at females in the animal kingdom and Nicole Richie stars in the mockumentary Nikki Fre$h where she attempts to transform into a rap icon.

If you're looking for a dose of reality, there's dating show Singled Out hosted by Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster, Gayme Show! hosted by Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni, and Dishmantled a series hosted by Tituss Burgess where chefs compete to recreate a meal using only the food the can taste after they're blindfolded and shot in the face with some mush. Yep.

Finally for the home reno lovers out there there's Flipped, a scripted series starring Kaitlin Olson and Will Forte as a couple hoping to win a competition that'll make them reality TV stars but accidentally get caught up with drug lords. There's also Murder House Flip which -- if you can believe it -- is a legit home improvement series featuring houses where people have been murdered...

How to get it:

Quibi is mobile-only, available on the app store or via Google Play. Because you can only watch on your phone, each show is also optimised to be watched either horizontally or vertically.

While that might sound boxy, one thing that sets Quibi apart is their investment in making sure content automatically suits either portrait or landscape with each offering different shots and framing of scenes.

This is achieved by actually playing two streams (the horizontal and vertical) simultaneously with a single audio track, flicking between the two to match your phone's orientation and should do so without any buffering or lags.

Featured image: Quibi.