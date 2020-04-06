Wild Documentaries To Watch While You Wait For New Tiger King

With the news that we're set to blessed with a bonus episode of Netflix's insanely popular docuseries TIger King, we've rounded up other wild documentaries to watch while we wait for the latest in Joe Exotic's crazy saga.

With word that we're set to be staying indoors for while, there's never been a better time to dive headfirst into all streaming services like Netflix, Stan, and other platforms have to offer.

With the world currently obsessing over the weirdly addictive docuseries Tiger King and its band of eccentric big cat enthusiasts Joe Exotic, Carole (f***kin) Baskins and Doc Antle, we've put together a slew of other oddball documentaries that'll keep to keep you entertained in isolation while we eagerly await Tiger King's bonus episode to drop in the near future.

Conspiracy

Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? Whether it's the moon landing, secrets behind the royal family or top-secret assassination plot, this Netflix docuseries will have it covered and makes for great entertainment whether you're a believer or skeptic.

Watch on Netflix

The Imposter

This wild documentary film follows the story of Frenchman Frederic Bourdin, who in 1997 convinced an American family he was their missing teenage son -- and soon discovers some disturbing information behind what really happened to the boy he had been pretending to be.

Watch on Stan

Tickled

New Zealand journalist David Farrier finds himself going down the dark rabbit hole of the word of competitive endurance tickling -- yes, as in a competition where men are paid to be tied up and tickled by strangers, and it truly is every bit as bizarre as it sounds.

Watch on iTunes

The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst

The Jinx is a six-part miniseries that follows millionaire New York real estate heir Robert Durst, who had been accused of murdering three people over the past 30 years, including his missing wife, Kathleen. The final scene of the series is truly chilling -- but you'll have to watch for yourself.

Watch on YouTube

Icarus

When filmmaker Bryan Fogel began shooting this documentary to uncover the truth about doping in elite sports, a random meeting with a Russian scientist changes the course entirely, and soon unfolds into what would eventually become the biggest scandal in sports history.

Watch on Netflix

