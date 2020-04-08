How The MasterChef: Back To Win Contestants Are Putting Their Mental Health First

Contestants from the last eleven years of MasterChef Australia would all agree that the competition isn’t just a culinary challenge -- it’s a mental one.

The skills required to navigate your way through a blind taste testing, follow a 20-page recipe or remember how to temper chocolate can easily get lost in a mental fog when the pressure of the competition accumulates.

It’s a stress we’ve seen increase when talented cooks begin looking around the MasterChef kitchen, losing confidence by the second when they see what kind of creations are being whipped up on other benches.

But, because this series sees the return of 24 beloved contestants who cut their teeth under that giant clock, surrounded by yelling from the gantry, they’re coming back with a clearer picture about protecting their mental health -- and sticking to their guns.

Tracy Collins, who we first met in Season 6, has gained an even broader understanding of the competition's mental challenges while studying cognitive neuroscience at university after leaving the show.

"You get to a point where anxiety and stress can be good and they help you, they stop you from procrastinating and give you that bit of adrenaline to do well," Tracy told 10 daily ahead of the Back To Win premiere.

"But then there's a threshold... when you pass that it scrambles your brain, you can't access your creativity, it actually works against you," she said.

Tracy explained that she's "hyper aware" of not letting herself get to the point of passing that stress threshold, and said that the 23 returning MasterChef contestants bring with them that unique first learning experience on the show.

"I think when we were on here last time we pushed ourselves to a point that we have never experienced before and it is a pressure situation," she said.

"So because we've all pushed ourselves to that extreme, we have a better sense of our personal boundaries of stress."

While the calibre of chefs this season is extremely high, there's a general consensus from the contestants that they aren't going to try and be anyone else, or attempt to change their style to impress the judges.

Hayden Quinn from Season 3 might have written his own cookbooks and starred in his own TV shows (most recently Taste of Australia With Hayden Quinn on 10) but he explained to 10 daily that he'll still face plenty of challenges on MasterChef.

"The hardest thing is going to be not looking around the room and being like, 'Oh shit, what are they doing?' and comparing yourself. I think that’s the most important thing in life -- not to compare."

Rose Adam, a Season 9 favourite, is coming back to the show with her signature brand of "casual, relaxed Middle Eastern food" on a mission to teach people how to make proper hummus and said it's pointless to compare yourself to someone with a completely different vision.

"I don't know if this is something that people know but MasterChef is not a competition against the person next to you, you're competing against yourself," she said. "So that's the trick."

Khanh Ong who runs the George on Collins restaurant in Melbourne, and is set to release a cookbook in July, said he's definitely worried about the "brain farts" that tend to waft through the MasterChef kitchen.

"Everything I’ve learnt might just go out the window on the first day," he told 10 daily. "New kitchen, where's the pantry? Don’t know where anything is, where’s my equipment? Do I need this? Where is that? I don’t know, time’s up!" he laughed.

But Khanh explained that plating up much more Vietnamese food than he did in Season 10, and sticking to his culinary identity is going to keep him on the right path.

"In front of the judges, your brain goes scrambly, like, 'This is not going to be good enough' he said of a common thought process on the competition.

"But, do you know what? Just push it this time. It’s all about Vietnamese food, it’s delicious, it’s flavour. Let’s go."

Poh Ling Yeow is one of the few MasterChef contestants who has that rare ability to block out the noise and follow through on her unique visions.

Speaking to 10 daily ahead of Back To Win, Poh said stubbornness is actually a great quality to have on MasterChef.

"I think that’s part of the psychological challenge of the show, remembering to stay in your own lane and not being afraid to do that because it’s so easy to be distracted by what other people are doing.

"And I think that’s actually was one of my strong points, I’m really good at having tunnel vision," she laughed.

So when the judges toured the benches to raise concerns about time constraints, or flavour combinations, Poh would happily take any comments with a large grain of salt.

"I always fell on my own sword, I was happy to ignore them," she said.

"I always wanted to be accountable for my own mistakes and I just thought, ‘How horrifying if I went out on taking their advice or being swayed by looking at what someone else was doing’.

"I think that’s one of the keys to staying true to your brand and staying focused," she said.

MasterChef: Back To Win Premieres On Easter Monday, April 13 at 7.30 pm. Only On 10 and WIN Network.