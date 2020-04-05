Netflix Might Be Giving Us A New Tiger King Episode As A Gift

For all you cool cats and kittens who have been craving more from the world of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin -- there might just be another episode in the pipeline.

'Tiger King' has captivated audiences around the globe since its release just over two weeks ago, with the seven-part series currently sitting at the number one spot on the Australian Netflix charts.

The documentary, created by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, introduced us to the characters of the big cat industry in the United States -- focusing on the vicious rivalry between mullet-wearing, gun toting Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, a woman he accuses of murdering her first husband.

Viewers who entered the world of 'Tiger King' and binged the series too quickly will be pleased to know Netflix has reportedly been filming another episode to keep us up to date with the bizarre, multi-layered saga.

According to Jeff Lowe -- who took over Joe's Greater Wynnewood Zoo in Oklahoma -- a new episode could be dropping as soon as next week.

TV READ MORE Tiger King's Joe Exotic Has Reportedly Contracted Coronavirus In Prison In yet another twist to the never-ending Tiger King saga, it has been claimed that Joe Exotic has contracted coronavirus while in prison.

Speaking on a Cameo video posted to Twitter alongside his wife, Lauren, Jeff let the juicy info slip.

"Netflix is adding one more episode, [it] will be on next week, they're filming here tomorrow," he said.

Netflix is notoriously secretive when it comes to original series, usually catching viewers by surprise with an announcement made on the same day a project is released.

While there has been no official word from the streaming service, the appetite for 'Tiger King' updates is certainly there, with plenty of loose ends that may never be tied up.

Joe Exotic is currently serving a prison term in Fort Worth, Texas and has reportedly contracted coronavirus, his former husband John Finlay has a new set of teeth and OJ Simpson has weighed in on the disappearance of Carole's former husband.

In other words, we might need more than one last episode of 'Tiger King'.

Main Image: Netflix.