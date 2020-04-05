'He Was Very Well Behaved': Gordon Ramsay And Jock Zonfrillo Reunited On MasterChef

Gordon Ramsay is making his return to MasterChef Australia where, hopefully, there won't be a kitchen nightmare to be found.

The new series is bringing back 24 of the best contestants from the competition and they're being thrown into a pot of boiling pasta water right from the start under the watchful gaze of the notoriously cranky Chef Ramsay.

The British chef has visited the set of MasterChef Australia before, and while this will be his first appearance with the new judges, there will be one face that won't need an introduction.

Speaking to 10 daily ahead of the Back To Win premiere, Jock Zonfrillo explained that he spent some of his formative years in a professional kitchen working for Gordon.

"It’s been a long time since him and I stood in a kitchen together, he was certainly a different version of himself back then," Jock laughed, promising that he kept him in line on MasterChef.

"He was very well behaved, certainly a lot better behaved than he used to be -- I tried to keep him on his best behaviour!"

Jock explained that he worked for Gordon at Aubergine in London, "which was where he got his first Michelin stars".

"It was tough, I worked for Marco Pierre White and I worked for him and those were tough kitchens in those days," he said. adding that he worked "very hard for long hours".

"You’re talking about people who are striving for perfection to get three Michelin stars and maintaining it, it was a very different world back then in kitchens, very tough," he told 10 daily.

These days, Gordon still strives for perfection and has that streak fiery passion -- but he's started off his appearance on MasterChef: Back To Win with some very kind words for the returning contestants.

"Kudos and respect to have the balls to come back because you have amazing, glowing careers and to put that all on hold, that does show the determination, guts, and hunger all of you have to get your hands on that stunning trophy.”

MasterChef: Back To Win Premieres On Easter Monday, April 13 at 7.30 pm. Only On 10 and WIN Network.