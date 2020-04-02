Just when you thought the Tiger King saga couldn't get any more wild.

With the world now having time to binge watch everything streaming services have to offer, none have proved to be more bizarre and captivating than Netflix’s currently top-streaming docuseries, Tiger King.

With both normies and celebs jumping on board the rollercoaster of a show, the latest star to voice their thoughts on the wild series about the gun-toting, polygamist Oklahoma zoo keeper Joe Exotic, is none other than OJ Simpson -- and he has some THOUGHTS.

“White people! What's with you and wild animals," he declared in the video posted to Twitter adding, "Leave them animals alone".

"This show is crazy. But it's so crazy you keep watching."

Later, he gave his theory on Don Lewis -- Carole Baskin’s missing ex-husband who disappeared without a trace in 1997, and who the series’ star Joe Exotic continually alleges was killed by Baskin and “fed to her tigers” at Big Cat Rescue.

"One thing I will say,” Simpson mused. “There's not a shred of doubt in my mind that that lady's husband is tiger sashimi. I'm just saying."

Fans across social media couldn’t help but point out the irony of Simpson accusing Baskin of murdering her spouse, considering in 1994, Simpson was famously tried for the brutal murders of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman.

He was notoriously acquitted of the crime, leading many to accuse the former football star of “getting away with murder”.

Simpson later went to prison in connection with an unrelated armed robbery and was released in 2017 after spending almost nine years behind bars.

