How An Antarctic Marathon Helped Prepare Tommy Little For A Pandemic Lockdown

With so much doom and gloom going on in the world we need comedy now more than ever.

In 2019, a whopping 1600 comedians -- including Jim Jeffries, Wanda Sykes, Dane Cook and many more -- made their way to Montreal to hit the stage for the annual comedy festival.

Now, The Project’s own Tommy Little will present all the best highlights in Just For Laughs Presents The 2019 Montreal Comedy Festival, set to air on 10 on Sunday, April 5 at 8.30 pm.

With the news that it looks like we’ll be staying inside for awhile, there’s never been a better time to escape with a few laughs without even having to leave the comfort of your own living room.

“It's kind of bittersweet, because it's a great escape for everybody amid the shitstorm that is the coronavirus,” Little told 10 daily over the phone.

“We get to sit at home and just forget about it all for a couple of hours, but then it's also a reminder of when we could travel the world and get in a room with 4000 other people!”

Despite touting himself as someone who “loses [his] mind” being confined to the house, Little believes that after competing in the 2018 Antarctic Ice Marathon -- a brutal 43 km competition in below freezing conditions he took on with no prior running experience -- he’s well equipped in dealing with life in lockdown, calling the once-in-a-lifetime experience “the best and worst thing I've ever done in my life”.

“One day we had this wild weather move in -- it was a full white-out and it was too dangerous to leave the camp,” he explained.

“So it was a real forecast into this self-isolation that we're experiencing now. [In Antarctica] We had no phones, obviously, and they'd run out of phone cards for the one satellite phone -- no one could call their families or anything, we were low on food, and we just had to wait it out.”

However, there was one big difference in his isolation stints in Antarctica and Down Under.

“There were no punch-ons for shit tickets in Antarctica,” he added.

Little is set to delve further into his wild adventures in the Australian Amazon Original Stand Up Special on Amazon Prime, which will see Little, Lano & Woodley, Zoë Coombs Marr, Judith Lucy, Anne Edmonds, Tom Walker, Celia Pacquola, Dilruk Jayasinha, Alice Fraser and Tom Gleeson perform their own special, with Little showcasing his 2019 Self-Diagnosed Genius tour.

It comes at a time when laughter truly is the best medicine, with Little insisting comedy is “really important” during these uncertain times “otherwise we'd go mad”.

“Obviously it’s good to have a bit of a break and not think about the world, but I also think comedy is just as important all of the time,” he continued.

“I think it would be very weird if there was someone who didn’t like to laugh before all this, and then liked to laugh now,” he added. “That person would be called a psychopath.”

“You should never trust someone who doesn’t like to laugh.”

Just For Laughs Presents The Montreal Comedy Festival will premiere on 10 on Monday April 6 at 7.30pm on 10, while the Australian Amazon Original stand-up specials hits Amazon Prime Video from April 10, with two specials being released each week over a five week period.

