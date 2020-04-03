Tiger King's Joe Exotic Has Reportedly Contracted Coronavirus In Prison

In yet another twist to the never-ending Tiger King saga, it has been confirmed that Joe Exotic has contracted coronavirus while in prison.

It comes after Joe's husband Dillon Passage, 24, told fans of the docuseries he feared that the 57-year-old would contract the virus at a federal prison in Texas, where he is currently serving a 22-year sentence for 17 charges of animal abuse and two counts of murder for hire.

He also revealed that the eccentric zookeeper had been in self-isolation and he hadn't been able to contact him since then.

Now, there are reports from the Mirror via Texashomepage that Joe has tested since positive for COVID-19 and has been transferred from coronavirus isolation to a prison medical centre, however these reports are yet to be confirmed via an official statement.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show on Wednesday, Dillon said: "We speak like three to five times every day, but since he’s been moved to this new facility, they are putting him on COVID-19 isolation because of the previous jail he was at, there were cases."

He added, "I’ve yet to speak to him since he moved.”

Joe had recently transferred from Oklahoma's Grady County Jail to the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Upon hearing the news, fans of the wildly popular series took to Twitter to express their shock over the ongoing turn of events.

One Twitter user even used the news about the big cat enthusiast’s diagnosis to reiterate the importance of staying home amid the global pandemic.

Joe Exotic was thrown into the spotlight after the documentary series Tiger King was released on Netflix, which resulted in an explosion of memes about tigers, guns, and quirky outfits.

