How A Rugby League Documentary Opened Adam Hills' Eyes To The Power Of Sport To Change Lives

Before he had met anyone on the Warrington Wolves Physical Disability Rugby League team, Adam Hills already felt like he was onto a great story, but he had no idea the impact it would have in coming weeks.

Speaking to 10 daily over the phone, the comedian and host of The Last Leg explained that he had just three more days left of self-isolation.

Hills splits his time between the UK where he films seasons of Last Leg and Melbourne where his wife and daughters moved back last year. Already planning to head home for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, things became a little dicey after countries began restricting travel due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Due to his recent travels, Hills had to be put into self-isolation, separated from his family in his own home.

"To be on the safe side, I'm sleeping in my daughter's bedroom, using the kids' bathroom and my nine-year-old is sleeping in my wife's bed," he told 10 daily.

"I kind of feel like I'm in trouble, like I've done something wrong because I'm sleeping at the other end of the house, got my own bathroom and my wife and I aren't going anywhere near each other," he said, laughing.

Just before he made it back to Australia, the MICF announced it was not going ahead this year. Similarly, the fate of Last Leg is up in the air, with Hills and the crew unsure if they'll be able to go ahead with filming the upcoming season of his weekly talk show.

In an effort to bring some joy to Aussies who have found themselves with a lot more time at home, 10 Play released Hills' documentary special Take His Legs early.

The doco followed Hills as he met and began training with the Warrington Wolves Physical Disability Rugby League team.

"I grew up playing rugby league until I was about 13-14, then it became obvious that playing with a prosthetic leg was never going to be a professional career choice," he said.

When someone tweeted him about the South Sydney Rabbitohs' PDRL team, it was the first the comedian had ever heard of the Physical Disability Rugby League.

A Souths fan himself, Hills reached out to see if there was any way he could get involved, with the Sydney team pointing him in the direction of the emerging Warrington team, closer to his home of London.

From there, Hills began training on a Tuesday with the Wolves and simultaneously began filming Take His Legs. Throughout the documentary we're introduced to his teammates, their stories and the massive impact being part of the team has had on their lives.

Following the Wolves as they attempt to build the PDRL in the UK, Hills and his new teammates attempt to become the best team in the UK in the hopes of travelling to his home turf and take on the Rabbitohs.

It's not just a feelgood story, it's one that really touches on the way in which people's lives can be changed through their involvement in sport and what comes from being part of a team.

"It kind of opened my eyes, at the end of it all to the power of sport to change lives," Hills said, noting that the PDRL team is just one aspect of the Warrington Wolves Foundation which also offers the community activities and initiatives like dance classes for the elderly, a dementia cafe and a wide range of inclusive sport teams.

And as the world gets more used to social distance and isolation, now more than ever Hills recognises the power of being part of a team and staying connected.

"We can't train now, none of the guys can train so last Tuesday the coach sent us a quiz and said 'I need your favourite player, least favourite player and your favourite team apart from the one you play for'," he said.

"Everyone answered the quiz and then the next thing he sent through on the chat was the alphabet, every letter corresponded to a different exercise and he said, 'Now your task is to answer those questions again but you have to spell out the answers with the exercises, video it and put it in the group chat,'" Hills continued.

"Unfortunately my favourite team is the South Sydney Rabbitohs," he added, "that's a lot of letters!"

Despite the lengthy alphabet workout ahead of him, Hills said it was exactly what he needed while isolated in his daughter's bedroom

"There were a couple of mornings I woke up like, 'Now what?' I couldn't leave the house. Then I went 'right, I've got my exercises to do!' Filmed them, found some music to put behind it an sent it to the group. Everyone sent their own.

"It's a huge reminder of the importance of sport and mental health and how the two go hand-in-hand," Hills said.

For Hills, the effects of the coronavirus on the arts and entertainment industry have been instant, with many of his friends and colleagues having been impacted by festival cancellations and the inability to currently perform gigs.

"For me, the documentary is a reminder of what sport can be great at," he said.

"You see the NRL and the AFL, they're massive businesses but you forget, on a grassroots level, sport is really important for people's well-being. Physically and mentally."

In the last few weeks, the Warrington Ruby League team were calling elderly members asking if they needed anything while isolating, Hills said.

"That's what a sporting club is for. It's not just to watch blokes smash each other. It's there to provide a real sense of community. It was a real eye-opener.

"When we all get back together as a team, I reckon we'll be stronger because we all got each other through this tough time via the group chat," he added.

"Hopefully that might happen with society as well. When everyone comes out of hibernation and gets to actually see each other face-to-face we'll appreciate each other a little more."

"We probably won't," Hills said with a massive laugh, "but it'll be nice to say it could happen."

Adam Hills: Take His Legs is now available to stream on 10 Play.