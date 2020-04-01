Samuel L. Jackson Wants You To ‘Stay The F–k At Home’

Samuel L. Jackson had a very blunt message for everyone amid the coronavirus epidemic.

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday night via video call, the Snakes On A Plane star gave viewers a taste of the sequel to the 2011 bestselling book Go the F–k to Sleep which was written by Adam Mansbach and was famously read by Jackson on YouTube.

“People thought that would be the perfect time to bring that back,” Jackson told Kimmel.

“I got a call the other day from Adam Mansbach, the guy that wrote the original Go the F**k to Sleep, and we talked about what we could do to remind people of social distancing and where we are in these times now.

"So he wrote a new poem, I read it and we want to present it to the public right now.”

The profanity laced poem read:

“Now technically I’m not a doctor/But motherf***ers listen when I read a poem/So here I am, Sam F***ing Jackson/ Imploring you: Keep your a** at home.”

The poem then urges people to skip going to the casino and seeing friends, before thanking everyone for “doing your part to flatten the curve because that s*** is steep.”

It’s not the first time the 71-year-old cheekily repurposed Go the F–k to Sleep.

Back in 2012, he created a campaign ad for then-President Barack Obama in which he demanded voters “Wake the f–k up” and vote for Obama for a second term.

Image: Jimmy Kimmel Live! / Youtube