Zach Braff And Donald Faison Launched A ‘Scrubs’ Podcast

Plus some other entertainment-based podcasts to beat the boredom and get you through isolation.

Your favourite bromance is back! Yep -- Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison, who played BFFs JD and Turk in the medical dramedy have kicked off their rewatch podcast called Fake Doctors, Real Friends -- the name, of course, referencing the fact that the pair played doctors in the series, but remained best friends long after the show wrapped.

TV READ MORE WATCH: Classic Scrubs Scene Goes Viral To Teach The Importance Of Social Distancing An iconic scene from medical dramedy Scrubs has resurfaced amid calls for people to self-isolate to stop the spread of coronavirus.

One decade after the show finished (has it really been that long?) the inseparable pair are revisiting their glory years at Sacred Heart Hospital in the iHeartRadio original podcast.

"It's almost like DVD commentary," Braff told EW. "We'll sit around and talk about funny stories and things we remember behind the scenes."

Entertainment READ MORE Florence Pugh Responds To Criticism Of Her Age Gap With Zach Braff Florence Pugh has no time for fans who aren't cheering on her relationship with Zach Braff.

The boys will also bring some special guest stars on board, guests from the cast and crew, including creator Bill Lawrence, as well as answer fan questions.

"We started thinking of doing this for the people who did watch the show, fans of Zach and I who are wondering what we're doing and how we're doing," Faison said to EW.

"This is a great place to check-in and hopefully enjoying conversations between two best friends."

You can also expect some major goss, with Braff spilling in the first episode that he was infatuated with castmate Sarah Chalke, who also happened to play his onscreen girlfriend, Elliot.

“I really was truly head over heels in love with her," Braff recalled on the podcast

Scrubs aired on NBC from 2001-2008, and then ABC from 2009-2010. You can check out the first episode in the link below.

For similar entertainment content that goes BTS on your favourite shows and pop culture moments, check out some of the following podcasts.

A must-listen for any Seinfeld fan, Seincast describes itself as “a retrospective on all 180 episodes of Seinfeld being hosted by two guys who can barely run their own lives”.

Hosted by two guys called Matt and Vinny, Seincast dedicates a podcast per episode, going through little known fun facts and trivia, along with special guests.

Not that we’re bias or anything, but with 35 years of Neighbours on our screens, you won’t find a more comprehensive and interesting podcast about the long running Aussie series than you will here.

Ramsay Beat takes you behind the scenes to talk to cast and creatives about, among other things, what promises to be the biggest week in the show’s history.

While the horrific true story of Charles Manson and his killer “family” isn’t entertainment per say, with the story of the Manson family making the rounds in television and film -- such as in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood -- this podcast is a super interesting look into the timeline of atrocious crimes committed by the felony, up until their arrests and incarcerations.

Image; NBC