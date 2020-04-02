The Classic MasterChef Episodes You Should Watch Ahead Of Back To Win

MasterChef Australia: Back To Win is going to see 24 of our favourite contestants returning to the kitchen.

With the premiere just around the corner on April 13 at 7.30 pm, you might not have time to watch all eleven seasons before it starts -- because there are literally hundreds of hours of deliciousness over on 10 Play.

And while some of us have a bit more time up our sleeves at the moment, we decided to handpick a few of the best episodes from the last decade to remind you of the culinary triumphs and tears from the Back To Win's Top 24.

Because we’re all probably in the mood for the simple pleasures of a good pie, feast your eyes on the Season 1 episode that challenged contestants to make both a sweet and savoury creation for the judges.

Watch Poh Ling Yeow “push the definition of a pie” with a sweet rhubarb creation sandwiched between chocolate and hazelnut pastry as well as a delectable looking four cheese and veggie pie.

Chris Badenoch, who will be joining Poh soon on Back To Win, also impressed the judges during this episode with a fish pie and a Tahitian lime tart.

Watch the full Season 1 episode on 10 Play.

MasterChef READ MORE ‘My Heart Was In Being A Contestant’: Why Poh Is Most At Home Behind The MasterChef Bench When it was announced that three new judges would be joining MasterChef Australia in 2020, fans immediately began dream casting the perfect trio.

Take yourself on a trip to the year 2010, to see a baby-faced Callum Hann competing against faves including Courtney Rawlston and Adam Liaw for esteemed guest judges Kylie Kwong, Mark Best, Alla Tasker-Wolf and Jacques Reymond.

Courtney whipped up a Chinese banquet spread and Callum gave us all a heart attack when he didn’t have enough food for each judges’s plate, but then blew them away anyway with his pheasant served two ways.

Watch the full Season 2 episode on 10 Play.

MasterChef READ MORE ‘You Can’t Eat Everything’: What Melissa, Jock And Andy Have Learnt About Being MasterChef Judges Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen have spent their careers surrounded by food, flavours and feasts but stepping into the MasterChef kitchen is a whole new learning experience.

Years before his Ugly Delicious hit Netflix -- and before Netflix was even a thing -- Momofuku head chef David Chang visited MasterChef to oversee a Mystery Box challenge that used traditional Korean ingredients.

A fresh-faced, floppy haired Hayden Quinn delivered a braised pork belly on a bed of cabbage served with pickled veg that received the seal of approval from Chang. And Dani Venn’s Korean rice burger was deemed “delicious” by Chang who was impressed by her willingness to “swing for the fences”.

Watch the full Season 3 episode on 10 Play.

This episode is a fantastic reminder of some of the bonkers challenges that used to pop up on MasterChef featuring Back To Win contestants Ben Milbourne and Amina Elshafei.

During Tasmania Week, the winning team were brought to Bruny Island for an immunity challenge that put their fishing skills to the test. The larger the fish they caught, the more time they had to prepare their dish!

Back To Win pals Ben and Amina not only wrangled some big fishies, they both scored plenty of compliments for the salmon dishes they devised.

Watch the full Season 4 episode on 10 Play.

MasterChef READ MORE Why MasterChef’s Return Is More Important Than Ever Right Now There was already a generous helping of anticipation surrounding the return of MasterChef this year, but recent global events will no doubt have viewers hungrier than ever for the series to begin.

Mr Heston Blumenthal never turns up to the MasterChef kitchen just to ask contestants to make an apple crumble or a few fish fingers and in Season 5, he really turned things up a notch.

The Red and Blue teams were asked to create a showstopping Medieval feast, complete with an edible garden -- soil, leaves, everything -- and serve it up to a group of knights in shining armour in a very Game of Thrones dining room.

We also get to see the only Season 5 contestant who's joining the cast of Back To Win -- Lynton Tapp leading the red team into battle.

Watch the full Season 5 episode on 10 Play.

The controversial Power Apron gave Tracy Collins the opportunity to pick two contestants to join her in an immunity challenge to create the perfect bar snacks to have with a pint of beer.

This episode is the perfect chance to see Back To Win contestants Tracy Collins and Laura Cassai delivering the goods under immense pressure.

Watch the full Season 6 episode on 10 Play.

MasterChef READ MORE ‘Best Friends Ever Since’: The Beautiful Origin Story Of MasterChef’s Andy Allen And Ben Milbourne Andy Allen and Ben Milbourne are going to be sharing the MasterChef kitchen once again, but things are going to be very different from the first time they cooked together.

A Mystery Box challenge that asked contestants to use every single ingredient under the lid including figs, honeycomb, rosemary, walnuts and star anise to compete for a seriously coveted prize -- the Power Apron!

Without giving anything away, we're just going to say that Back To Win's Reynold Poernomo shows off exactly why he's the dessert king of this entire series.

Watch the full Season 7 episode on 10 Play.

Listening to Nigella Lawson say, "Absolutely heavenly" is the kind of soothing balm anyone would welcome at the moment and this episode is chocked full of comforting Nigella-isms.

Presenting a Mystery Box filled with chestnuts, ginger, butternut pumpkin, South Australian pippis, chicken thighs, pancetta, feta and cumin seeds, Nigella challenged the Season 8 gang to impress her with some of her favourite ingredients.

Best of all, we get to see Back To Win's Harry Foster impress the Domestic Goddess with his fizzy white chocolate and rose royales, with Nigella commenting that she was positively "enchanted" by his dessert.

Watch the full Season 8 episode on 10 Play.

This is an episode that reminds us how prematurely the talented Sarah Tiong left the competition. Competing in an immunity challenge, Sarah plated up Szechuan chicken wings with mushroom and basil that scored praise for being crunchy, crispy, juicy and very moreish.

The dish moved her ahead to the next round to cook with two ingredients -- prawns and shrimp paste -- against professional chef Ben Devlin.

Watch the full Season 9 episode on 10 Play.

Season 10 makes up the biggest cohort who are Back To Win so, in this episode, we get to watch Reece Hignell, Jess Liemantara, Brendan Pang and Khanh Ong attempting to avoid any kitchen nightmares in front of Gordon Ramsay.

Gordon brought in an unapologetically British Mystery Box filled with all sorts of ingredients that made everyone's face screw up in confusion including hot mustard, English Breakfast tea and some Digestives bikkies.

Watch the full Season 10 episode on 10 Play.

TV READ MORE Katy Perry Joins 'MasterChef Back To Win' As A Guest Judge Since Season 1, Katy Perry has been an iconic fixture of the MasterChef kitchen.

This episode was on our telly screens less than a year ago but we're ready to re-live the glory of the Everything Box where Back To Win stars Simon Toohey and Tessa Boersma really shone.

Contestants had to use everything they found under their lids, including Brussels sprouts, parsnips, leeks, lemons, Greek yoghurt, olive oil and lamb cutlets.

Whole food champion Simon taught everyone that it's totally a good idea to cook Brussels sprouts on their stalk as part of a dish that included parsnip puree, leeks and lamb -- with a tasty lamb fat and butter sauce.

Later on in the ep, Tessa presented her epic chilli mud crab that had George sweating bullets -- but still digging in for more of the spicy seafood dish that went down as one of the more memorable meals of the season.

Watch the full Season 11 episode on 10 Play.

MasterChef: Back To Win Premieres On Easter Monday, April 13 at 7.30 pm. Only On 10 and WIN Network.