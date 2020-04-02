Montaigne To Rep Australia At Eurovision 2021 With One Big Change

After the unprecedented cancellation of Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam, some good news has emerged.

Singer songwriter Montaigne has been informed that she'll get to keep her spot as our Australian representative and will take the stage in 2021.

Montaigne earned her place in the iconic singing competition after winning SBS' Australia Decides against musical heavyweights including Vanessa Amorosi, Jack Vidgen and Casey Donovan.

The singer took the stage on the Gold Coast with her Eurovision single "Don't Break Me" and was ready to jump on a plane in May before COVID-19 grounded flights, closed borders and cancelled arts and culture events around the world.

When the news broke on March 19 that the Eurovision Song Contest had been cancelled for the first time in its decades long history, Montaigne wrote about her reaction to the devastating news on social media, first writing on Twitter that she was "hiding from the news".

Now, she's been provided with a light at the end of the tunnel that is 2020 with the news that she won't lose her spot as Australia's rep at the next competition.

“I’m so happy to receive this good news during such times," Montaigne said in a statement provided by SBS.

"At home, we’ve started this ritual of cracking open a fortune cookie daily and reading our fortunes to each other and I got one that read: 'You will be sharing great news with all the people you love.' I’m so glad it came true!”

But if you were gearing up to hear Montaigne's stunning single "Don't Break Me" on the world stage, the very thorough Eurovision rule book has other plans.

Per SBS, "Eurovision rules stipulate this year's songs will not be eligible to compete in 2021".

Which, is really no problem because creating pop masterpieces is what Montaigne does best and we'll have a brand new Eurovision bop to get behind in 2021.

In a video posted to Twitter, Montaigne reacted to the good news and encouraged fans to stream "Don't Break Me" so it "gets its dues before its superseded by a new banger!'

We can't wait.

Main Image: SBS.