Christopher Meloni To Return As Elliot Stabler In ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Spin-Off

This is his story. DUN DUN.

We never quite recovered after our favourite detective duo Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson were split up following actor Christopher Meloni abruptly calling time on his longtime role on Law & Order: SVU back in 2011 after 12 seasons on the popular series.

With whispers that failed contract negotiations lead to his departure, fans were annoyed at Meloni’s character anticlimactically being written off in the season 13 premiere as having “retired” from the force off-screen.

Luckily for fans of the hot-headed detective, THR has revealed NBC’s plans to have Meloni -- along with his fan favourite role of Stabler -- return to the world of Law & Order for a limited series that is set in the Law & Order world with a 13-episode straight-to-series order.

Viewers are understandably elated over the news, with many calling for a Benson and Stabler reunion.

Last year, show runner Warren Leight was asked whether Meloni might someday make a return to the series.

“Look: I assume that if some year, some decade, couple decades from now, we get to the last SVU, [Meloni] would have to come back before we do the last episode or before the show signs off… However, I don’t think we’re at that point in the show’s run.”

The new series, which has yet to see a release date, will apparently see him as he "heads up the organised crime division of the NYPD."

Image: NBC