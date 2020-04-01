The Greatest TV Show On Earth, Bluey Won An International Emmy
The Aussie animation series Bluey has won an International Emmy this week.
Adding to its already impressive haul of awards, the Ludo Studios series won the award for Best Preschool Program, which is interesting to us full grown adults who are only just now finding out Bluey isn't made for us.
Ludo's third International Emmy, the studio also won for their other works #7DaysLater and Doodles.
"We’re so proud of Joe Brumm and the whole gang of beautiful artists at Ludo," co-founder of Ludo, Daley Pearson said.
"They’ve created a beautiful show celebrating one of the most important things: imagination and game play.
"Bluey’s created a special connection to people around the world and it’s a real privilege to be creating the show under one roof in Brisbane with our friends."
The series launched in October 2018 and followed Bluey, a young Blue Heeler puppy and her dad Bandit, mum Chilli and younger sister Bingo. The family often go on adventures of the imagination.
The series has become ABC iView's most-watched series ever with over 100 million views, and has previously won an AACTA Award and Logie for Most Outstanding Children's Program.
Currently in its second season, Bluey also spawned books and plushies late last year. Within a month, the ABC reported more than 100,000 toys had been sold already.
Featured image: ABC.