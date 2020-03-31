The Project Panel In Stitches After Scientist Explains How He Got Magnets Stuck Up His Nose

A Melbourne scientist has provided some much-needed humour among the constant stream of coronavirus stories on the news.

Speaking to The Project via video link, Dr Daniel Reardon explained how an ingenious idea went horribly wrong and left him with a nose full of magnets.

While in self-isolation, Reardon attempted to create a device that would force him to stop him from touching his face during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It started as a bit of fun," Reardon explained to Waleed Aly. "The idea was to wear the magnets on your hand and some device around your neck that could detect the presence of a magnetic field," he continued.

Reardon said the idea popped into his head during some newfound free time in self-isolation but soon lost sight of his original vision.

"After I played around with the first version of this device, it didn’t up working so I was just mindlessly playing with the magnets while watching TV," he told The Project.

After clipping the magnets to his earlobes, Reardon decided to see what kind of fun he could have by attaching them to his nostril with things "going wrong" when he decided to get his second nostril involved.

When the magnets all stuck together, the scientist called on Dr Google for some advice which was, unfortunately, to throw more magnets at the problem.

"I found a medical case with an 11-year-old boy who did a similar thing and, in that scenario, the solution was actually to use more magnets," he explained.

While the solution seemed to be luring out the original objects that had gotten stuck, Reardon lost his grip and his solution became a very real part of his first problem.

At this point, panellists Waleed, Carrie Bickmore, Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzsimmons and Peter Helliar were already giggling at the disastrous turn of events but what was to come next had them all in stitches.

"I did try pliers myself but, unfortunately, they were made of steel and attracted the magnets," he replied to Fitzy, who exploded with laughter.

A similar situation happened when the scientist presented himself at the hospital and a doctor attempted to use metal tweezers to coax the magnets out.

Thankfully, Reardon's nostrils are now magnet free and he's even received lots of positive feedback about how he could improve on his intended invention.

Carrie spoke for all of us when she thanked Reardon for the biggest laugh we've had this week.

"In these times at the moment, we genuinely need something to laugh and smile about," she said.

