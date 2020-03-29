Celia Pacquola Wins Dancing With The Stars 2020

Celia Pacquola and her professional dance partner Jarryd Byrne have been crowned the winners of Dancing With The Stars Australia.

Sunday night’s grand finale saw Celia dancing for the final time alongside Ed Kavalee, Christian Wilkins and Claudia Karvan.

Each star was first tasked with performing a redemption dance of one genre handpicked by the judges to show off their improvement in the season. For Celia that meant returning to the Samba which -- in Week 3 -- gave her and Jarryd their lowest score of 16.

Despite botching their final stunt, the judges were still very complimentary for Celia’s redemption Samba.

DWTS READ MORE Dancing With The Stars 2020: The Final Foxtrots Of The Grand Finale After eight weeks of quickstepping, jiving and cha cha-ing their way around the ballroom, just four celebrities are in the running for the mirrorball trophy.

“So the lift went wrong… these things happen,” Sharna said with Tristan calling the performance “great”.

“You are dancing now in a cool, collected and very natural way,” Craig said via satellite before scoring the duo a 7 (and calling the stunt issue a ‘disaster’). Sharna gave the pair a 9 and Tristan an 8 for a total of 24, a massive improvement from their first Samba.

For their second dance, the stars had to tackle a fusion of two styles, with Celia and Jarryd performing a blend of the Viennese waltz and contemporary.

Again, the judges were blown away not just by the performance but by how far Celia had come in the competition.

DWTS READ MORE Dancing With The Stars 2020: Meet The Final Four The final four have just one more chance to prove to the judges why they deserve the mirror ball trophy and the title of 2020's Dancing with the Stars champion.

Early on, Celia joked about how awkward she felt learning to dance or that she ‘didn’t know how to be sexy’. But after just a few short weeks of rehearsals, Celia was the one to beat with the judges tipping her as ‘the one to watch’.

Celia and Jarryd were the first pair to also score a full suite of 10s earning a perfect 30 for their jive in Week 7.

During the show Celia amended the promise she made earlier in the season where she said she'd do the splits if she made it to the finale. Agreeing to only drop to the splits if she won, the comedian kept up her end of the bargain with a gorgeous split to round out a truly emotional, unpredictable season of Dancing with the Stars.

Celia not only takes home the coveted mirrorball trophy, but also $50,000 for Safe Steps Family Violence Response Centre, Victoria’s first response service for women and children experiencing family violence.

Missed an episode or just want to relive some of your favourite performances? Every episode of Dancing with the Stars Australia Season 2 is on 10 Play.