Dancing With The Stars 2020: The Final Foxtrots Of The Grand Finale

After eight weeks of quickstepping, jiving and cha cha-ing their way around the ballroom, just four celebrities are in the running for the mirrorball trophy.

Ed Kavalee, Celia Pacquola, Claudia Karvan, and Christian Wilkins earnt themselves a one-in-four shot at glory (and $100,000 for their charity of choice) after Dami Im paso doble-d her way out of the competition last week.

Tonight the celebs are performing twice, starting with a redemption dance selected by the judges with Sharna, Tristan and Craig matching the celebs with the routine the struggled with most this season.

The stars will then get stuck into their ~fusion~ routine, a blend of two styles of dance -- a test of both the professional dance partners' choreography skills and the celebs' abilities to not only keep up but also dazzle the judges.

Health precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic mean the show will again go forward without a studio audience but at least we'll have Christian and Lily back on the dancefloor and off their windy hotel rooftop.

The pair both tested negative to COVID-19 two weeks ago, but self-isolated after coming into contact with a known case, Christian's dad Richard Wilkins.

But while friends, families and fans won't be physically present at the grand finale, they'll be cheering just as hard from home and maybe even jumping on the #DanceLikeNoonesWatching online bandwagon.

Celia Pacquola and Jarryd Byrne

The dance: The samba.

The lowdown: Celia's received some of the highest scores in the competition but was tasked with having another crack at the samba, a tricky dance that only nabbed her a 16 the first time around.

In matching white tuxedo jackets, Celia and Jarryd found their "bounce action" but unfortunately didn't stick the landing, re-doing a particularly acrobatic lift that didn't come off.

Sharna said "these things happen" and Tristan applauded the transformation but Craig (via satellite) sad the performance was, sadly, "a disaster".

The scores: Craig Revel Horwood: 7, Sharna Burgess: 9, Tristan Macmanus: 8for a total of 24/30.

Claudia Karvan and Aric Yegudkin

The dance: The tango.The lowdown: Sharna wanted to see a "different song, different costume and different choreography" from the punk tango Claudia and Aric showed us just a few weeks ago -- and the dancing duo more than delivered.

Tristan said he "didn't see anything wrong with that" and complimented the pair's technical prowess. Craig said Clauds had outdone herself and "completely pulled it out of the bag" while Sharna said she was extremely proud of the new and improved tango that gave her chills.

The scores: Craig Revel Horwood: 10, Sharna Burgess: 10, Tristan Macmanus: 10 for a total of 30/30.

Christian Wilkins And Lily Cornish

The dance: Cha cha.

The lowdown: The last time Christian and Lily danced the cha cha, Craig commented that their performance looked like a "bad drag act" and so, along with Sharna and Tristan, he decided that the pair should have another crack at it for the finale.

Kitted out like beautiful mermaids and Christian with "Johnny Bravo chic" hair, the duo made a "remarkable improvement" with their cha cha, according to Craig.

Sharna said she was missing a level of complexity and that it was a "little too simple" for the finale and Tristan said the pair nailed the character of the dance and decreed that they redeemed themselves.

The scores: Craig Revel Horwood: 8, Sharna Burgess: 8, Tristan Macmanus: 8 for a total of 24/30.

Ed Kavalee and Jorja Freeman

The dance: Viennese Waltz.

The lowdown: Ed and Jorja's first waltz in the competition nabbed them a two from Craig but gave the comedian the hunger to step up his game.

Their redemption waltz saw a much more relaxed yet finessed routine from Ed who also managed to tone down some of his more exaggerated facial expressions.

Sharna said Ed was the "most improved" of the entire season and applauded him for being miles ahead of his last waltz. Tristan said Ed's movement had gotten "so much better" with his gentle yet determined approach.

Craig said he'd never expect to describe Ed as "classy, stylish, quiet" but that he managed to glide around the floor with ease, a "fantastic" feat.

The scores: Craig Revel Horwood: 8, Sharna Burgess: 8 , Tristan Macmanus: 8 for a total of 24/30.

